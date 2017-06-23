The Swarovski Heiress's Wedding Dress Was Blinged Out With Half A Million Crystals

Their marriage, crystallized! Swarovski Crystal heiress Victoria Swarovski married entrepreneur Werner Mürz in a lavish, three-day wedding this weekend in Portopiccolo, Italy, and the nuptials—along with the bride’s couture wedding dress, the decor and the overall ambiance—were over-the-top brilliant.

The 23-year-old bride, a family member of the Austrian-based company, naturally walked down the aisle in a gown encrusted with hundreds of thousands of crystals by Swarovski. The couture piece by Dubai-based designer Michael Cinco featured a nearly 20-foot-long train and was embellished with full Swarovski crystals, laser-cut flowers and paillette.

Chris Singer/Johannes Kernmayer/CUEX GmbH/Getty Images

Cinco’s team confirms to The Knot that the custom piece was adorned with 500,000 Swarovski crystals that were provided by the company. The gown itself is valued at $1 million. Cinco’s clientele includes numerous celebs including Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez.

Swarovski, a singer by profession, paired her opulent gown with a pair of strappy, white Lang sandals by Jimmy Choo. She topped her wedding day look with a 26-foot long veil.

Chris Singer/Johannes Kernmayer/CUEX GmbH/Getty Images

The wedding weekend kicked off at the Hotel Falisia, a five-star, beachfront Starwood property located on the coastal Italian town of Portopiccolo, which lines the sun-soaked Adriatic coast. The couple hosted a welcome party, themed the “pasta and love” dinner, and requested that their beloved guests dress in white and red.

Chris Singer/Johannes Kernmayer/CUEX GmbH/Getty Images

The bride-to-be greeting her loved ones in an eye-catching, red, crystal-encrusted, high-low gown by Cinco, while the groom and other male guests were decked out in head-to-toe white. “She was so happy and ecstatic that she keeps on dancing with the dress,” Cinco wrote on Instagram.

Red rose petals dotted the pristine white floor and rose bouquets gleamed with added embellishments. The real party, however, took place on June 16.

The couple exchanged vows before 250 guests inside the Cathedral of San Giusto in the town of Trieste. The bride’s father, Paul Swarovski, who works for the company, walked the singer down the aisle before many family members. Following the gorgeous ceremony, guests returned to Maxi’s Restaurant for a sunset dinner overlooking the sea.

Chris Singer/Johannes Kernmayer/CUEX GmbH/Getty Images

The bride and groom selected tall floral centerpieces—veil herb trees dotted with crystals, of course—and even had a heart-shaped backdrop lined with flowers decorating the reception space. For the reception, the bride swapped into a strapless Swarovski crystal-studded gown that allowed her move easily on the dance floor.

Following the dazzling weekend, the bride took to Instagram to express her joy during her Saint Tropez honeymoon. “I said YES to the love of my life!” she wrote. “Can’t tell you how happy I am… thank you so much to everyone for your kind words feel so blessed.”