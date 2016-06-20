This European Princess Just Had the Castle Wedding of Your Dreams

Another weekend, another royal wedding across the Atlantic that's giving us all the bridal envy. The lucky couple are Belgium's Princess Alex de Ligne and France's Earl Guillaume de Dampierre who met at a party in Paris in 2010 and got engaged in February.

Their wedding reception was held at the bride's family chateau (#casual), also known at the Versailles of Belgium, and was attended by give or take ... 800 guests including the Grand-Duke Henri of Luxembourg and his wife the Grand-Duchess Maria Teresa.

The bride was stunning in a fringed gown by Belgian designer Gérald Wathelet. Her beautiful veil was most probably her "something old"—it dates back to 1810.

RELATED: 10 Celebs Who Renewed Their Wedding Vows

It doesn't get any more fairy tale or royal than that, we know. One can only dream...