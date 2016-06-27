See the Viral Photo of a Bride Who Breastfed During Her Wedding Ceremony

Today's Hero of the Day award goes to new bride Christina Torino-Benton. Why? Because when you are a mom, your kids always come first. Even if that means breasfeeding your baby in the middle of a church during your wedding ceremony.

Apparently, Christina's 9-month-old daughter Gemma was a bit crabby the day her parents were getting hitched and to calm her down, her mom decided to nurse her.

“I don't pump or bottle feed and I'm all about secure attachment parenting. She's never left to cry so when she started crying I couldn't focus on my wedding. All I was thinking about was taking her and nursing because I knew that was the only solution," Torino-Benton told The Telegraph. Fortunately, she was wearing a strapless wedding gown and was able to feed her daughter without any problem.

She explained that everyone in the church was cool about it and the priest just carried on with the ceremony. The couple's photographer, Lana Nimmons captured the precious moment on camera and, later on, Christina decided to share the snap in a Facebook group called Breastefeeding Mama Talk captioning it "That moment when you're getting married and your baby gets hungry ;) feeling SO proud of myself! Fighting that good fight!."

Facebook

All we have to add is: Way to go, mama!