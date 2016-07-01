This Father/Daughter Dance Is the Coolest Thing You'll Watch All Day

One of the most memorable (and emotional) moments during a wedding is undobtedly the father/daughter dance. And it usually goes something like this: the proud dad and the bride slow dance while everyone else looks on and reminisce about the good ol' days. Well, Bob Wells and his daughter Peyton wanted to do something different. Very different.

"The minute Peyton got engaged, she came to me and said, 'dad, we have to do something fun for the father-daughter dance,'" Wells told WUSA9. "About two weeks before the wedding, we decided on what songs we were going to dance to."

The father/daughter duo started off with Nat King Cole's classic "Unforgettable" and about 30 seconds into it, the tune changed to Bruno Mars's "Treasure." And this is when the fun began. Let's just say that Peyton's dad showed off some serious dance moves!

Best father/daughter dance ever? We think so.