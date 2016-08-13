InStyle Editors Reveal Favorite Items from Their Wedding Registries

Wedding registries used to be so predictable, with everyone adding the same expected items to their lists—like expensive china, frames, and crystal goblets. These days though, it's not usual for couples of all generations to ask for things that they actually want and can envision themselves using after the big event. Whether it's a set of comfy lawn chairs or some dough to pay for wedding expenses or the honeymoon, the possibilities of what you can request are endless.

Of course there are many still who prefer the traditional route, and there’s nothing wrong with that either (not everyone regrets asking for those fancy plates that they don’t often use). Case in point: Our list below of winning picks, straight from our very own editors, reveals that there really isn’t a universal list of items that's right for everyone. It’s simply a matter of figuring out what works for you and your boo. And if you’re still stressed, just remember the magic of gift receipts.