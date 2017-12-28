These 16 Engagements That Took Place at Disney Will Make You Want to Fall in Love

Is Disney really the happiest place on Earth?
If you ask these 16 couples, the answer is a resounding yes. From Disney World to Disneyland, Animal Kingdom to Epcot, and of course Cinderella's castle, these happy couples officially committed to one another at one of Walt Disney's many parks, with fireworks, screams, and plenty of photographs. For some, it's what their dream proposal had looked like since childhood. And for others, the moment came unexpectedly.
One thing's for sure: all of these couples will forever return to Disney and relive their epic engagement stories. Scroll down to see how their most cherished moments together went down.
-
1. Ashley Sisung and John Meile
"John and I had been together for over three years. We treated ourselves to a trip to Disney World for the summer. John had never visited before! The special day happened at Epcot in the morning. We were posing for photos when John decided to get down on one knee and ask me to spend the rest of our lives together! The crowd cheered, the photographer took a million photos, and another Cast Member [what Disney calls its park and store employees] provided us free buttons. I’ve never been so surprised in my entire life! The entire day was so magical. The Cast Members took the extra effort to compliment us and also gave us some free snacks along the way. Epcot is my absolute favorite park, and the pictures are just stunning! Disney has always been special to me, and I am so glad that now we both got to experience the magic." — Ashley Sisung, Epcot, Disney World, August 16, 2017
-
2. Rachelle Bustamante and Craig DiDio
"When they say in Disney movies that dreams come true, they really mean it! I was lucky enough to work for Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in the summer of 2012 as a photographer. While working there, I took countless photos of proposals in front of the castle and I dreamed of the day my future guy would propose to me there. On May 3, 2017, my dream came true! We went to visit Magic Kingdom as Ariel, Prince Eric, and our daughter Melody was dressed like their daughter Melody. We were waiting for the parade to start and the castle was clear, so we found a photographer to take our photos. All of the sudden, Craig was on one knee and I was so shocked and surprised that I don’t even remember hearing the question! We’re planning to wed on May 4, 2019." — Rachelle Bustamante, Magic Kingdom, Disney World, May 3, 2017
-
3. Chelsey Odgers and Matt Bokey
"Disney has always held a special place in my heart. From family trips to Disney World, performing as Alice in my fifth grade play, Alice in Wonderland, to watching Disney movies growing up, I couldn’t get enough. This year, my now-fiancé Matt asked if I wanted to celebrate my birthday at Disney World. He knows my birthdays are usually low-key and wanted to do something really special. We spent the day going on all of my favorite rides, eating sweet treats, and finishing off with dinner at Cinderella’s Castle. After the Happily Ever After fireworks, we headed back towards the castle where he told me he had a surprise I needed to close my eyes for. When I opened them back up, there he was on one knee. I always dreamed of being proposed to at Cinderella’s castle, and this year, on my 28th birthday, my dream came true!" — Chelsey Odgers, Magic Kingdom, Disney World, August 2, 2017
-
4. Audrey Hines and William Vela Felix
"For our 6-year-anniversary we spent three days at Disneyland in California. This was not our first time because as annual pass holders, we go frequently. On the third day of our trip, we had tickets for Mickey's Halloween [party]. After trick or treating, we took photos in front of the Mickey Mouse Pumpkin. When the photographer said “Look scared!" I felt William pull my hand and thought, Is this what I think it is? And then, he was on one knee. I screamed, cried tears of disbelief. As cliché as it sounds, it felt like we were the only two people there, and I didn’t notice the awws until he showed me the video. He made my dream come true at the happiest, most magical place we both love—our go-to when we need to get away, during our favorite time of year, and with the ring I had fell in love with weeks before." — Audrey Hines, Disneyland, October 24, 2017
-
5. Brittany Peskoff and Jonathan Reed
"My fiancé and I had been together for five years. We’re huge Disney fans, and when we moved to Florida we bought our annual passes and made it a weekend ritual to visit the parks. He brought me to Ohana, this amazing restaurant in the Polynesian Resort that I’ve been wanting to try forever. Our table wasn’t ready yet, so we decided to watch the boat parade while we waited. We walked along the beach and I saw my mom and stepdad sitting there. He flew them all the way down from New Jersey. When I saw them, I was shocked and the tears started flowing. I turned to him and he was already down on one knee, ring in hand. As he asked me to spend forever with him, the Magic Kingdom fireworks began going off. It was the most overwhelmingly magical moment of my life. After saying yes, our families both joined us for dinner and we spent the rest of the weekend with them in the Disney parks celebrating. People who had seen us get engaged on the beach were still congratulating us days after. I’ve always dreamed of what my proposal would be like. This was without a doubt more incredible than I could have ever imagined. To be at the happiest place on earth, with my favorite people, celebrating the happiest moment of my life was more than I could have ever asked for." — Brittany Peskoff, Ohana, Polynesian Resort, Walt Disney World
-
6. Maurice Angel Song and Andrea Polcz
"Andrea and I had been together for four years and she loves Disney, but had never been to Disney World. For our first Valentine's Day, I even made her an enchanted rose from Beauty and the Beast. I knew that a Disney proposal would be a dream come true for her so for over a year I planned it with two of our closest friends, Steph and Dan, who are married. We told her we were going to Disney for a week for their vow renewals. While at the Be Our Guest restaurant in Magic Kingdom on September 28, I dropped to one knee and proposed to the love of my life with a custom-made rose ring. She was initially in shock and thought I was joking. Now we have our own tale as old as time." — Maurice Angel Song, Be Our Guest, Magic Kingdom, September 28, 2017
-
7. Leonardo Warren and Salvador Carias
"In the moment it was so fast, but looking back, it felt like time was drastically slowed down. My then-boyfriend and I were visiting Disney’s Magic Kingdom with our family for the first time. We had started our day at another park, but on November 12 at 1 a.m. we found ourselves at Magic Kingdom, right before it closed. Seeing Main Street and the castle lit up was truly magical. My guy, Salvador, asked if we could take one last picture with the castle behind us. After we smiled for a couple of photographs, I could feel him pulling away at an odd angle. I looked over to see him getting on one knee. I know I reacted loudly in complete shock, but the loud applause around us somehow became a comfort. The man I had fallen in love with over two and a half years was now asking to be my husband. It was more than a fairy tale, it was my dream come true." — Leonardo Warren, Magic Kingdom, Disney World, November 12, 2017
-
8. Chelsea Senquiz and Alec Milavetz
"On May 7, I embarked on a private Wild Africa Trek tour with my boyfriend of two years, Alec, and his family. Alec and I met while both driving safaris during my Disney College Program internship in 2015, so we had done this tour many times. I was in complete shock when we pulled up to the elephants, which have always been my favorite animal, stopped in front of them, and he pulled out an adventure book box and said, 'I thought that the place we met would be the perfect place to start our new adventure. Will you be my adventure buddy for life? Will you marry me?' Between inaudible sobbing, I think I said yes. At that moment Stella, the baby elephant, came running down the hill towards us and the whole moment was more than I could have ever imagined." — Chelsea Senquiz, Animal Kingdom, Disney World, May 7, 2017
-
9. Brittany Berkowitz and Matt Baredes
"This summer I was on my annual Disney vacation with family. On our second to last day I was told we were going to brunch at the Magic Kingdom. I dressed in princess theme with my Minnie Mouse ears, and my mom pointed out a show happening at the castle. As we approached, I saw Matt out of the corner of my eye and knew he wasn’t at my favorite place on earth to just say hello. In reality, he flew in from N.Y.C. that morning and bought a one-day park pass to surprise me. He dropped to one knee and asked me to spend my life with him. In true Disney fashion, fireworks blazed as soon as he asked. It was the most magical moment of my life. My family was clued in on the whole thing, and we celebrated with Dole Whip." — Brittany Berkowitz, Magic Kingdom, Disney World
-
10. Audrey Johnston and Bobby Renaud
"Twice a year, my girlfriends and I take a girls' trip to Disney World. This trip fell during Halloween time, so we booked tickets for Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party. We arrived to Magic Kingdom and stopped in front of Cinderella’s Castle to take photos. The Halloween parade was just about to start, so Main Street was clearing and people were lining the sides of the parade route. Unknowingly, amongst the crowd was my boyfriend, his brother, his mom, my mom, and my best friend, who came all the way from Syracuse, NY. We turned around to face the castle for a picture of us girls holding hands, and someone tapped me on the shoulder. I turned around and in absolute complete shock, saw my new fiancé on one knee! It had always been my dream to get engaged there, but I never pictured something as perfect as it was!" — Audrey Johnston, Magic Kingdom, Disney World, October 13, 2017
-
11. Lori Padilla and Tracy Nogle
"I was incredibly shocked. I always dreamed of getting proposed to on the beach so I thought it would occur on the coast. But Lori did an amazing job and was able to incorporate the beach and Disney all in one. Two of my favorite things! I couldn't have been more shocked or happy! The most magical part was the entire day. We spent the day at the Magic Kingdom. We saw the parade for the first time and took pictures in front of the castle. We went to the Yacht Club Resort for dinner, which I thought was just a celebration of being together for six years. The next thing you know, Lori is down on one knee and had a hidden photographer get it all on film! Such an amazing day. We have always been big fans of Disney. The first present Lori ever bought me was the DVD of Beauty and the Beast. Once we found out we would be moving to Orlando for my residency, we couldn't wait to make frequent Disney visits and Disney quickly became our favorite pastime." — Tracy Nogle, Disney's Yacht Club Resort, August 20, 2017
-
12. Natasha Garcia and Jacob Guidroz
"Jacob and I met through the Disney College Program. Fate would have it that we both would be placed in the same role, same class, same location. Disney's Hollywood Studios quickly became our favorite park and eventually led to a loving relationship. After three years of dating, Jacob planned for his mother and my family to visit for the weekend, as they had never met before. Once arriving to Hollywood Studios, we stopped for a group photo on Hollywood Blvd. We took a family photo, while our roommate Tayln told the photographer that a proposal was about to happen. The photographer first took a photo of Tayln and I. As I began to walk away, Jacob called me back, gave me a kiss, and got on his knee. Ring in hand, he asked me to marry him. Among cheers and hollers from park goers, I said yes!" — Natasha Garcia, Hollywood Studios, Disney World, April 8, 2017
-
13. Taylor LeCount and Jackson Hayes
"Five years ago I stood at Disney’s Wedding Pavilion picture point and took a photo with my arm out and said, 'Just waiting on my future man.' A couple of years went by and I met Jackson. While dating for almost two years, he learned of my love for Disney and saw the photo from five years before. This fall while my family was on vacation, he surprised me at Disney, got down on one knee, and asked me to spend the rest of my life with him as he wanted to fill that spot as my 'future man.' With all my heart, I said yes! It was a complete surprise and it was more magical than any proposal I had imagined. I felt so loved that he and our families made it happen at a place that was so dear to my heart. What a fairytale!" — Taylor LeCount, Disney's Wedding Pavilion, September 1, 2017
-
14. Hannah Trierweiler and Lucas Comer
"We shared our very first Disney trip together this summer and started at the Magic Kingdom. After a day filled with lots of fun, we went to dinner that evening. After dinner, we rode a couple more rides before the park closed. The last thing I wanted to do before leaving that night was to get a picture in front of the castle where it was all lit up. While doing so, he got down on one knee and asked me to marry him. Filled with nervousness, happiness, and overly shocked, I said yes! The man I have been with since we were 13 finally popped the big question. Disney had been such a big part of his family, so he thought what better way would it be to make Disney such an important part of my life, too. Disney is indeed the most magical and happiest place on earth! It will forever hold a special place in our lives." — Hannah Trierweiler, Magic Kingdom, Disney World, July 3, 2017
-
15. Sarah Thiodora and Stefanus Indra
"We [had] been dating for two years. He asked me to join him on a business trip to Hong Kong. I went with him expecting nothing. Then, he said the meeting got canceled. He bought the Disneyland ticket that night in front of me, diminishing my hope for any planned thing. At least finally I can go there, I thought. We finished the park, then walked around waiting for fireworks. Arriving at the Cinderella Castle, he suggested we take a picture. Grabbing a photographer, we took some photos, and he pulled out a sapphire ring out of nowhere, saying the magic word. I was speechless! It was a dream come true. He asked me one more time, and I said yes." — Sarah Thiodora, Hong Kong Disneyland
-
16. Kayla and Robbie Legge
"I had dreamed of a Disney proposal my entire life. Who would have thought it would come true? After five years together, we decided to book our first holiday. We saved hard, and, in October 2017, boarded a plane to fly to the happiest place on Earth. As we unpacked our luggage, I had no idea that hidden in my partner's luggage was a beautiful ring, designed by him. I had heard of the Tangled photo spot in Magic Kingdom and was desperate to reenact my favorite Disney scene. Our turn finally came and we posed for the photo. The next thing I knew, Robbie was saying, 'You know how we’ve been together a long time? Will you marry me?' I cried, everything I had ever dreamed of had happened in the most magical place. Robbie still laughs at my reaction, better than he could have expected. Six and a half years of magic had led to this moment. The moment was met with applause and cheer. Everything Robbie had planned was perfect. I always knew he was my Prince Charming, but this moment proved it to everyone else too." — Kayla Legge, Magic Kingdom, Disney World, October 2017