This Alice in Wonderland-Inspired Wedding Is What Dreams Are Made Of

It’s best to believe in as many as six impossible things before breakfast—an Alice in Wonderland themed wedding seems like a good place to start.

In April, a couple from Wroclaw, Poland— Natalia Kurzawa and her husband Rafael—took their guests on a journey to wedding wonderland. The couple’s white rabbit, Bobo, was on the invite list too, arriving expectedly late.

Natalia and Rafael were married in a church with a conventional ceremony that transitioned into a not-so conventional reception, a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party. “Our reception venue even had a huge mirror which reflected the room, making it look like we were entering another world,” Rafael told HotSpot Media. Talk about dedication.

Throughout the venue, there was no shortage of eccentricities, complete with mismatched teacups, playing cards, antique teapots filled with vibrant wild flowers, keys, and clocks, all of which took a year of collecting. But not all the décor was purchased. Natalia crafted “this way” and “wrong way” signs to add to the topsy-turvy, fabulously disorienting atmosphere.

"We chose pink, purple and blue flowers which looked beautiful against the green of the grass covered tables," she explained.

Natalia even dressed the part, rocking striped knee length socks under a light pink dress. Her shoes were ornamented with giant read hearts over the toe. Meanwhile, her husband, Rafael, wore a top hat and playing card cufflinks.

As flashy as it all may seem, the couple’s quirkiness came with a purpose. “On the day that we met, the Alice in Wonderland book was lying on the bookshelf next to our table,” Natalia told HotSpot Media. “From that day on we decided to ‘go down the rabbit hole’ together, and we haven’t looked back since.”