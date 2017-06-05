6 Things I Learned From My Wedding Dress Fitting

Now that you’ve found the perfect wedding dress, it's time to clink champagne in celebration. Phew! But that's not all you need to think about during your dress saga. For one: does it fit properly? Most wedding gowns need to be altered into oblivion before they're aisle ready.

I found my wedding dress at Monique Lhuillier in Los Angeles and I felt incredibly lucky to work with their in-house seamstress who specializes in Lhuillier’s use of delicate fabrics. After five fittings with her and a successful night of dancing with ease at my reception, I learned a lot about what's necessary during the alteration process.

Scroll down to find out the most important things I took away from my dress fittings.