15 Most Gorgeous Royal Wedding Gowns of All Time

When you hear the words "royal wedding," chances are you think of Prince William and Kate Middleton serving relationship goals while the Queen serves hat goals. But many countries other than ye olde England have royal families, which means there's an abundance of queens, kings, princes, and princesses who have tied the knot in true Cinderella style. Thanks to sky's the limit budgets and a general penchant for all things fancy, princess brides tend to have gorgeous gowns — and we're rounding up our favorites.
1. Princess Hajah Hafizah Sururul Bolkiah and Pengiran Haji Muhammad Ruzaini of Brunei
Princess Hajah happens to be the daughter of one of the world's most wealthy men, the Sultan of Brunei. So yeah, her dress was elaborate. One can only imagine the expense and level of detail that went into this piece, but it's certainly fit for a royal.
2. Marie Chantal Miller and Prince Pavlos of Greece
Marie-Chantal asked Valentino to make her a pearl-encrusted silk wedding gown, which reportedly had a stunning 4.5 meter Chantilly lace train. Hardly a shock that it cost $225,000 and was crafted by twenty-five people, right? Takes a village.
3. Prince Abdullah and Rania Yassin of Jordan
Can you say stunning?! Then 22-year-old Rania Yassin wore a short sleeved gown by Bruce Oldfield on her wedding day, which was embellished with rich gold embroidery. Her shoes even matched! Oh, and by the way, she upgraded to queen.
4. Prince Carl Philip and Sofia Hellqvist of Sweden
Former reality TV star Sofia Hellqvist married Prince Carl Philip in a Ida Sjöstedt dress that was decorated with handmade lace from Jose Maria Ruiz. She paired the gown with a tiara gifted to her by King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia. Ahem, what did your mother-in-law give you on your wedding day?
5. Catherine Middleton and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
Kate Middleton wore an Alexander McQueen dress during her wedding to Prince William, which was embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework. The team reportedly washed their hands every 30 minutes while embroidering the dress, that's how much work was put into this thing.
6. Prince Felix and Claire Lademacher of Luxembourg
Another day, another Elie Saab gown. Princess Claire wore an embroidered dress with Chantilly lace flowers that came decked out with a 10-foot-long train. Also, shoutout to that tiara.
7. Prince Guillaume and Stephanie de Lannoy Of Luxembourg
Stephanie de Lannoy was breathtaking in an ivory Elie Saab dress, with a 13-foot train and veil made of tulle. Elie Saab is known for their romantic gowns, so this was a flawless choice on the bride's part.
8. Princess Diana and Prince Charles of England
Princess Diana wore a mind-blowingly massive David and Elizabeth Emanuel wedding gown, and in case you can't tell based on the sleeve-epicness, it was made in the '80s. By the way, the dress had 10,000 pearls and a 25 foot train.
9. Prince Rainier II and Grace Kelly of Monaco
Grace Kelly wore a long-sleeved gown made by costume designer to the stars, Helen Rose. The dress was made from "25 yards of heavy taffeta, 25 yards of silk taffeta, 100 yards of silk net, and 300 yards of lace," and featured a modest high neck. The design remains popular to this day — that's how iconic it is.
10. Prince Amedeo and Elisabetta Maria Rosboch Von Wolkenstein of Belgium
Elisabetta (aka Lili) wore a Valentino gown with a delicate lace collar and sheer, three quarter-length sleeves. However, the real treat was her exquisite lace veil. Fit for a queen, to be honest, but princess will do.
11. Princess Caroline and Philippe Junot of Monaco
Princess Caroline (daughter of Grace Kelly) took a page from her mom's book and totally hit it out of the park with her wedding dress. The bride wore a lovely 70s-era dress with a floral crown decorating her head. Because flowers > diamonds, every time.
12. Princess Victoria and Daniel Westling of Sweden
Princess Victoria wowed in a Pär Engsheden satin gown for her wedding day, which featured a 5-meter train and off-the-shoulder boat neck. But her tiara was the real showstopper: a crown of cameos which her mother, Queen Silvia, wore during her own wedding. By the way, Victoria married her trainer, which is just about the cutest thing ever.
13. The Duke of Windsor and Wallis Warfield Simpson of England
OK, so they aren't a Prince and Princess, but they're still semi-royal! Wallis Warfield's gown by Mainbocher is one of the most famous of all-time, and even found a home at the MET. In fact, Stella McCartney used the dress as inspiration when her father, Paul McCartney, got married to Nancy Shevell.
14. Prince Felipe and Letizia Ortiz of Spain
Letizia Ortiz went slightly out-of-the box with her dress, opting for a modern, collared gown by Manuel Pertegaz — and yes, it had a 14-foot train. The ensemble was given a classic touch with a silk veil and diamond tiara (the same one the prince's mother, Queen Sofia, wore when she married King Juan Carlos).
15. Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill of Sweden
Princess Madeleine chose Valentino as the designer of her wedding gown, so duh — she looked divine. The train, the veil, the off the shoulder capped sleeves — it's just too perfect. Except there's no such thing, of course.