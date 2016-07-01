15 Most Gorgeous Royal Wedding Gowns of All Time

When you hear the words "royal wedding," chances are you think of Prince William and Kate Middleton serving relationship goals while the Queen serves hat goals. But many countries other than ye olde England have royal families, which means there's an abundance of queens, kings, princes, and princesses who have tied the knot in true Cinderella style. Thanks to sky's the limit budgets and a general penchant for all things fancy, princess brides tend to have gorgeous gowns — and we're rounding up our favorites.

RELATED: Want More Wedding Inspo? Follow Us on FB!