This IRL Beauty and the Beast Proposal Is Giving Us So Many Feels

In what will prove to certainly be a tale as old as time and a song as old as rhyme, Brenden McNeil popped the question to Kaley McLean during a live production of Beauty and the Beast.

McLean had been cast as the leading role of Belle in a Florida production of the animated classic at Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, which was the perfect set-up for a jaw-dropping proposal. With the help of the show's directors, McNeil was able to sneak into the rehearsals to train to take over as Prince Adam/Beast during a live show.

So, during a sold-out performance, McNeil surprised McLean during the finale number by swapping places with the real Prince Adam/Beast and delivering an aww-worthy ending.

"Now you know why I was so happy this morning, don't you? There's nothing more that I would love than to spend the rest of my life waking up to you every day, taking care of you. I know that we already planned on spending the rest of our lives together but I just wanted to ask you," McNeil said before getting down on one knee and presenting McLean with a ring.

We don't know what's more adorable in this video—if it's watching McNeil practicing and making his way backstage before the big moment or watching McLean, donning a dress reminiscent of the iconic yellow ball gown, shocked to see her beau and continuing on like a pro.

If we were in the audience we would've given this ending a standing ovation, too!