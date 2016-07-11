Puff Daddy's Girl Group Just Reunited (and It Feels So Good)

Remember Dream? Puff Daddy's amazing girl group from the early aughts? Well, they're back by popular demand, which means life as you know it is changing for the better.

Dream is celebrating their 15th anniversary, and marked the occasion with a casual concert in Wichita. Because the people of Wichita get them, mmk? Here's a video of the performance, if you can handle it.

"When we first met Puffy, it was at the Beverly Hills Hilton," member Melissa Schuman recently told Complex of becoming Dream. "I remember being surprised by how informal he was about the whole thing. He was eating an omelet as we were singing. He was really hard to read. I couldn't tell if he liked us or didn't. Puff started joking about selling his napkin on eBay. That if nothing else happened, we could make a little cash. Something he touched. And then maybe an hour later finding out that he was going to sign us. We were children, and ultimately, people were cutting deals.... We were very oblivious to how it all works. We were excited to do what we loved and to do it together."

If you want to see Dream in action, they're on tour with 98 Degrees and O-Town. Yeah, they're all grown up (and in some cases, married with kids), but they still got it.