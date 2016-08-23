This Woman Is a Professional Bridesmaid You Can Hire for Your Wedding

Jen Glantz has a new take on the wedding industry: professional bridesmaid. That's right, this gal has been worked 65 nuptials across the country for complete strangers, and is there to help brides feel more at ease and keep the craziness at bay.

The 28-year-old founded Bridesmaid For Hire after originally receiving overwhelming feedback from women thanks to a Craigslist ad offering up her expertise.

Glantz told This Morning that brides hire her to "step in and so some of the dirty work" or they want to "feel confident and stress-free on their wedding [day]." Her duties are normally to help out as the bridesmaid but sometimes finds herself helping out with keeping the groom and his groomsmen in line, too.

They might be total strangers at first, but Glantz doesn't fake a friendship with the bride and groom—noting that this isn't a Rent-a-Friend situation.

"I don't show up and pretend to be your friend," she admitted. "We do actually get to know each other and often times we spend anywhere from a year to three months before your wedding actually building that friendship."

Glantz is open about having dealt with bridezillas in the past, but said she "can't even blame them" because she knows just how insane the wedding process is. "I'm a very peaceful person and I don't let stress bother me so I think that's why I have a great personality for this job," she added. "I take it lightly and I'm not phased by a bridezilla."

Not being married yet—though in a relationship and working towards marriage—Glantz doesn't see an over-the-top wedding in her future and claimed it will be very "laid back" where everyone will "just have pizza." We approve!