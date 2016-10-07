The Prettiest Hairstyles from Bridal Fashion Week Fall 2017

With Bridal Fashion Week in full swing in New York, we are sometimes finding it hard to keep up with all the gorgeous beauty looks designers are showing on the runway. From sleek ponytails and classic chignons, to loose braids for the boho bride, scroll down to see the most beautiful hairstyles that will inspire you beyond anything else. And make sure to check regularly for updates for more pretty dos.

RELATED: The Top 7 Trends from Bridal Fashion Week