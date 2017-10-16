22 Dreamy Hairstyles from Bridal Fashion Week

Finding the perfect dress may be the wedding task that occupies a bride-to-be's mind the most, but choosing the right beauty look to match that dress should also make the to-do list. Should you go for an elaborate updo or just let your hair down for a romantic vibe?

Well, designers at Bridal Fashion Week gave their stamp of approval on both options. Reem Acra re-imagined the classic hair bun and accessorized it with beautiful Baby's Breath flower crown—perfect for winter brides.

VIDEO: 6 Sites for Dress and Tuxedo Rentals

The models at Pronovias donned romantic wavy half-up updos while at Lela Rose and Alexandra Grecco, the lob was endorsed as a chic, bridal-friendly option.

Scroll down to see 22 pretty hairstyles to complement your wedding day look.