The Presidential Wedding Photos You Never Knew You Needed to See

Who run the world? Girls! But also a bunch of male presidents (sigh). However, before these bros were running the U.S. of A., they were starry-eyed youths who fell in love with powerful women, put a ring on it, and walked down the aisle. Celebrate Presidents' Day and check out some iconic wedding photos from all the star-spangled presidential nuptials we could get our hands on.
1. Hillary Rodham and Bill Clinton
Just so you know, Hillary initially rejected Bill's proposal—but she eventually agreed to marry him and they tied the knot in 1975.
2. Barack Obama and Michelle Robinson
Barack and Michelle put a ring on it in 1992 after meeting at their law firm. Their first date? A screening of Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing.
3. Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Smith
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter married in 1946 before Jimmy graduated from Naval school—hence his dashing uniform in their wedding photo. They lived all over the country thanks to Jimmy's deployment, but eventually settled down in the White House. You know, as ya do.
4. George H.W. Bush and Barbara Pierce
George Bush senior met Barbara Pierce when she was just 16 years old. They dated for a year and half before getting engaged, and then made their relationship official in 1945—just two weeks after George returned from fighting in WWII. (Also, he named three of his planes after her, which is just the best fact ever.)
5. George W. Bush and Laura Welch
President George W. Bush met Laura Welch at a backyard barbecue, and they were engaged after just three months. The couple got married in 1977 and had twin girls in 1981—Barbara and Jenna. The rest, as they say, is modern-day history.
6. Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman
Then-actor Ronald Reagan married actress Jane Wyman in a circa 1940 California ceremony. The couple didn't last, but honestly, we're here for any wedding that features a fur muff. So much Old Hollywood glamour!
7. Ronald Reagan and Nancy Davis
After he split from Jane Wyman, Ronald Reagan married Nancy Davis in a 1952 Los Angeles ceremony. The couple kept things low-key in the wedding attire department (in fact, their whole wedding was purposefully simple in an effort to avoid press), and Nancy held a lovely bouquet of tulips.
8. John F. Kennedy and Jackie Bouvier
JFK and Jackie O. got married in a 1953 Newport, Rhode Island, wedding, with 700 guests at the ceremony and a whopping 1,200 at the reception. Hope they had a big cake because that's a lot of hungry people to feed.
9. Dwight Eisenhower and Mamie Geneva Doud
How completely and totally iconic is this 1916 wedding portrait of President Dwight D. Eisenhower and his wife, Mamie? These two married at Mamie's parents' home in Colorado after getting engaged on Valentine's day, and get this—Dwight gave her a miniature version of his West Point ring.
10. Gerald Ford and Elizabeth "Betty" Bloomer
President Gerald Ford married Betty in a 1948 Grand Rapids wedding, but reportedly delayed the nuptials because he wasn't sure how her first marriage would affect his run for congress. Gerald went on to become president, so we're thinking it affected things approximately zero amounts.
11. Harry S. Truman and Bess Wallace
President Truman and his wife married in 1919 in a small church wedding decorated with garden flowers. By the way, Harry originally popped the question in 1911 but was turned down!
12. Lyndon B Johnson and Lady Bird Taylor
This photo is actually from Lyndon and Lady Bird's honeymoon in Mexico, which followed their November 1934 Wedding in San Antonio, Texas. Could they look anymore in love if they tried?