13 Plus-Size Guest Dresses to Wear to a Summer Wedding

I always know that summer is right around the corner when I have a wedding penciled in nearly every weekend from now until Labor Day weekend. But of course, not all weddings are the same—they can run as fancy as a swanky black-tie affair to something as a casual as an at-home get-together in a small garden. When it comes to dressing for each and every one, the goal remains the same—to look fab and event-appropriate. That's why we rounded up the 13 best plus-size guest dresses that work for whatever wedding you have to attend all summer along. Start with this embellished feathery number from Missguided ($204; missguidedus.com) and then continue scrolling for more.