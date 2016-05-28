13 Plus-Size Guest Dresses to Wear to a Summer Wedding

I always know that summer is right around the corner when I have a wedding penciled in nearly every weekend from now until Labor Day weekend. But of course, not all weddings are the same—they can run as fancy as a swanky black-tie affair to something as a casual as an at-home get-together in a small garden. When it comes to dressing for each and every one, the goal remains the same—to look fab and event-appropriate. That's why we rounded up the 13 best plus-size guest dresses that work for whatever wedding you have to attend all summer along. Start with this embellished feathery number from Missguided ($204; missguidedus.com) and then continue scrolling for more.
-
1. A Cape Dress
This knee-length jade green sheath beautifully skims the body, and it's elevated with an of-the-moment cape.
Eloquii, $120; eloquii.com
-
2. Long-Sleeve Body-Con
A sexy fitted style in a stone shade is perfect for an intimate evening ceremony. Knot the front ties in a bow or leave them hanging, as demoed by the model.
Missguided, $51; missguidedus.com
-
3. Pleated Jumpsuit
Wedding attire doesn't necessarily mean that you have to wear a dress. A sleek strapless jumpsuit is just as appropriate. Add a metallic belt if you want to add a glam touch.
Eloquii, $111; eloquii.com
-
4. Applique Gown
If you're headed to a black-tie affair, try on this stunner! An empire waist offers a flattering silhouette, while this beaded tulle overlay adds beautiful interest.
Igigi, $398; igigi.com
-
5. Simple Sheath
Sometimes a girl just wants to keep it simple. A fitted merlot sheath skims—not clings—which makes this number super flattering. Throw on a statement necklace or a stack of bangles to catch the light.
H&M+, $50; hm.com
-
6. Embellished T-Shirt Dress
Comfort meets glam in this lightweight woven T-shirt dress bedazzled with different sized sequins.
ASOS Curve, $138; asos.com
-
7. Sheer Sleeves
A mermaid silhouette is not only a sexy option, but the flouncy hemline helps balance proportions. And we adore the floral-embroidered detail on the sheer yoke.
Christian Siriano for Lane Bryant, $168; lanebryant.com
-
8. High-Low
This beautiful watercolor floral print adds a romantic twist to a modern high-low style. A deep-V neckline elongates the neck, while a flared skirt flatters every figure. It nips in the waist and masks hips.
Truly You, $98; asos.com
-
9. Strapless Origami Dress
Light up the dance floor in this electric hue. This piece also boasts a strapless silhouette, a tulip origami skirt, and (my personal favorite) pockets!
City Chic, $84 (originally $119); citychic.com
-
10. Sexy Shirring
If your goal is to accentuate your curves, try a version that gathers along the side. The tucking adds beautiful shape, but camouflages any imperfections.
Igigi, $158; igigi.com
-
11. Printed Maxidress
For casual outing, try a tiered maxi with soft tones. Adjust the neckline to your liking with easy shoulder ties.
Lane Bryant, $100; lanebryant.com
-
12. Sparkly Mini
Consider this proof that a mini can be appropriate attire. The coverage up top balances out the leggy look.
Addition Elle, $160; additionelle.com