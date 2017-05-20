Pippa Middleton's Wedding in Photos

We may not be in there physically, but we are certainly there virtually. Thanks to modern technology, we are
creeping watching Pippa Middleton and James Matthews's wedding via live blog to make sure you don't miss a thing.
Sure, you want to see the photos: arrivals of the most elegant of guests from Princess Beatrice to Kate Middleton herself. But what do we really want to know? What are they all thinking? Here, a very
accurate made up depiction of everyone's thoughts as they enter and attend the most exciting wedding of the year.
VIDEO: Pippa Middleton is Married
1. Prince William and Prince Harry
"They totally stole our decor idea. Meghan is gonna be so pissed."
2. Roger Federer with wife Mirka
"I swear your blowout looks like Kate’s. I would never lie!"
3. Princess Eugenie of York
"Here we go. Deep breaths."
4. Spencer Matthews and guests
"Yeah, I got my teeth whitened for the today. Crest White Strips, man! Crest White Strips."
5. James Middleton, brother of the bride
"How you like my 'fit, sis? I think it’s 'hipster,' as the kids say."
6. Spencer Matthews and Donna Air
“Hey babe! Is that white or…”
7. Spencer Matthews, brother of the groom
Instagram Caption: When you arrive early to your bro's wedding and are all like...
8. Guests
"Note to self: do NOT sit behind her."
9. Prince George and Princess Charlotte
Prince George: "Don't touch!"
10. Princess Charlotte
"Who, me?"
11. Pippa Middleton
"Yeah, you guys were right! My hair IS up!"
12. Pippa and her father, Michael
"I told you I should drive, Dad!"
13. James Middleton with his mother Carole Middleton
"I swear if someone is wearing this look..."
14. Nanny to Prince George and Princess Charlotte
"I cannot believe they forgot the toy. She'll crack up without the damn toy."
15. Kate Middleton and the Kids
"Do you know what you're supposed to do? No? Me neither. At least we're in this together."
16. Pippa and Kate Middleton
"Here ... your backside has to look better today than it did at my wedding."
17. Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, and Page Boys
"Don't worry, Kate and Char. I got this."
18. Kate Middleton and kids
"One job, guys. You have ONE. JOB. Shhh..."
19. Guests
"Baby, your kilt is so much chicer than his."
20. Guests
"I told you matching 'fits was a good idea!"
21. Guests
"What's better than wearing a top hat to a wedding on a sunny day?"
22. Guests
"They're wearing THAT? Maybe we would've been OK in brighter colors."
23. Guests
"Yes, you should be impressed by how I'm balancing this on my head."
24. Guests
"Aw, there are the kids! Let's hope Prince George doesn't throw a tantrum this time."
25. Guests
"Eat your heart out. This is British wedding fashion at its poshest."
26. Guests
"Is that really the same fascinator as mine?"
27. Guests
"That's a lovely flower garden over there but my outfit's even prettier than that."
28. Prince George
"Peace, guys. I'm out!"