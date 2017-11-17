14 Whimsical Ideas to Inspire the Winter Wedding of Your Dreams

Fact: Winter weddings are impossibly romantic. Say what you will about them (It's cold! It gets dark early!), but nothing compares to saying "I Do" with the snow peacefully falling in the background. If you are a dreaming of a cozy and intimate celebration, this is the season to do it. Plus, with the holidays in the air, your guests are already in a festive, cheerful mood so it's guaranteed the event will be a memorable one.
Now, how to maximize the hygge? Let winter inspire your decor—embrace green-and-red details or go for an all-white wedding. Incorporate pine tree elements, cozy pashmina scarves as wedding favors, and candles.
But your wintry fairytale wedding doesn't end with the decor.
"Offer food stations that tie in to the theme. A hot chocolate bar can be fun for kids and adults alike. Create a S’mores bar for your guests or even some good old-fashioned toasted marshmallows," says Kim Sayatovic, founder of Belladeux Event Design. There are so many craft cocktails you can offer using many of the warm campfire foods you love while elevating them from backyard to wedding."
Scroll down for more beautiful photos and tips on how to plan a gorgeous winter wedding.
-
1. Work with What You Have
"Check with your venue to see if they already the property decorated for the holidays. You may find, for example, that they have greenery in place. Then you’ll already have a great base without it affecting your budget," — Kim Sayatovic, Belladeux Event Design.
-
2. Make It Cozy
"Create a warm and cozy vibe by incorporating textures like rugs, blankets, pillows, and shawls. Emphasize organic elements with natural wood tones and greenery, pairing it with white hues. The look will romanticize the space and complement the property, without competing with it. " — Perkins Morgan, Paisley & Jade.
-
3. Shine On
"If you're a fan of sparkle, a winter wedding is a great opportunity to use metallic. Just think of how well gold, copper, silver, and rose gold would pop against a mostly white palette," — Leah Weinberg, Color Pop Events.
-
4. Bring the Ourdoors In
"Bring in real wood pieces for accents or incorporate them into your floral arrangements. Think a fairy woodland!" — Kim Sayatovic, Belladeux Event Design.
-
5. 'Tis the Season
Don't spend thousands of dollars on exotic flowers. Embrace what nature has to offer this time of the year and incorporate it into your special day.
-
6. Embrace the Holidays
"Traditional holiday elements naturally go hand-in-hand with designing a winter inspired wedding so embrace the season." — Perkins Morgan, Paisley & Jade.
-
7. Don't Overdo It
"Weddings at that time [December and early January] can be perfect for incorporating reds and greens or even a blue and silver color palette, but couples should be careful not to go too kitschy. The wedding can have a whimsical feel without looking like it's straight out of a holiday ad," — Leah Weinberg, Color Pop Events.
-
8. The Color Scheme
Your color choices can have a big impact on creating a whimsical tone. Stick with faded palettes and embrace whites and creams throughout the design for an ethereal and fairytale look," — Kylie Carlson, International Academy of Wedding & Events.
-
9. Create your winter wonderland through lighting
"Twinkle lights and crystal chandeliers give a snow and ice effect that is both romantic and delicate. Use candles in abundance throughout the ceremony and reception to give some warmth and depth to the space," — Kylie Carlson, International Academy of Wedding & Events.
-
10. Let It Sparkle
"Start with an all white color scheme and accent it with metallic hues, such as golds and silvers. This will give your guests the feel of winter without using a literal translation," — Kim Sayatovic, Belladeux Event Design.
-
11. Remember to keep contrast in mind!
"It is so easy to get washed out because of a glare from the winter sun or the white dress against a white snowy backdrop. Be sure to have accent colors such as a deep cranberry or a dark pine green to catch your eye," — Keith Phillips, Classic Photographers.
-
12. Light It Up
"Consider going with deep colors and aim for romantic lighting—whether it be a roaring fire place or candlelight on the tables," — Perkins Morgan, Paisley & Jade.
-
13. A pop of Color
"While Poinsettias are beautiful for Christmas, try and use them in strategic places to avoid your wedding looking like a holiday party," — Kim Sayatovic, Belladeux Event Design.
-
14. Embrace Greenery
"You can bring in fresh evergreens to give the feel of a secret forest, but just make sure you don’t go over board. You don’t want your guests to feel like they just walked into a Christmas tree lot," — Kim Sayatovic, Belladeux Event Design.