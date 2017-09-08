9 Photos That Prove Sunflowers Are Awesome Wedding Flowers

"We love using sunflowers in wedding designs because of the bright color, and rustic texture that the flower brings to the arrangements," says Kate Nolan, a florist at Crow River Floral. And honestly, who can argue with her?
These gorgeous blooms have been on the continent since 3000 BC. There is evidence that American Indian tribes cultivated the plant in what is now Arizona and New Mexico for their seeds, and used them to make oil and flour. Of course, nowadays, we have come to appreciate the sunflower for its beauty as well.
VIDEO: Ashlee Simpson Thanks Evan Ross On Their 3 Year Anniversary
"Most brides that choose sunflowers, come through our doors and already know that using sunflowers is going to be the most important element in their wedding. It is a bright flower, so for couples that want that brighter hue or pop of color, it is a perfect choice," adds Nolan. And since sunflowers are in season throughout summer and fall, they are also a very economical option if you are on a tight budget.
Another advantage is that they are extremely versatile.
"The flowers can vary in color from deep velvety mocha to a bright vibrant yellow," says Britta Wilson, florist at Iron Violets. "I often prefer the bicolor blooms because they are so easy to pair with deep purple and blue accent flowers like thistle, Scabiosa, and Celosia. The darker varieties look stunning with cream Dahlias, roses and plush grey Dusty Miller."
RELATED: 10 Popular Wedding Flowers and the Meanings Behind Them
Now, scroll down to see 9 beautiful photos that feature these bright flowers and tips on how to incorporate them in your wedding.
-
As an accessory to your wedding Cake
"Sunflowers are big enough that you only need a few, cut them short and place strategically on your cake," says Elisa Dilabio, florist at The Dizzy Daisy.
-
Perfect for a Rustic-themed Wedding
"A lot of our brides love incorporating sunflowers into their weddings because of the rustic element," says Kate Nolan, florist at Crow River Floral.
-
Incorporate them in Your Bridal Bouquet
"In bridal bouquets, we typically will use between 3-5 blooms in a rounded, full effect," suggests Nolan.
-
Mix and Match
"Sunflowers are so dominant and vibrant that it is best to create a wildflower look by adding other smaller blooms such as Billy Balls, Monte Casino, white snapdragons, solidaster, and seeded eucalyptus," says Dilabio.
-
Take Advatnge of Their Vibrant Color
"Playing off of the natural gold in the sunflowers, it's best to add pops of color from blooms that won’t take anything away, but will add elegance," adds Dilabio.
-
Don't Overdo It
"Because the sunflower is a larger bloom, we typically make sure that it is a statement flower/the main flower and that all other flowers compliment it," says Nolan.
-
Let It Shine
"When we are designing table centerpieces or bridal bouquets, we will either add small white accents so that the sunflowers can shine, or pair with hot pinks, blues, and greens for an overall colorful and complementary effect," adds Nolan.
-
A Pop of Color
"Sunflowers are such bright and eye-catching blossoms," says Angel Kevin, florist at AK Florist.
-
You Can Enjoy Them Year-Round
"The Dutch markets make them available all through the chilly winter months which make them a pleasant and uplifting gift for anyone," says Wilson. Just bear in mind that if you are purchasing them off-season, they will be pricier.