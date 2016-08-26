11 Times Dogs Were Living Their Best Lives at Weddings

What can take a normal wedding and push it over the top? A pup, of course.

To celebrate National Dog Day (#NationalDogDay, for those of you social media fiends), we're treating you to 11 of the most adorable snapshots of pooches who are living their best lives—maybe even better than the bride and groom themselves—while their humans get hitched.

RELATED: 11 Brides Who Just Couldn't Leave Their Cats at Home

Soak up all the four-legged fun going on in these photos and prepare your body for canine overdose:

This dog who thought "you may now kiss the bride" was for him.

This dog who is clearly the coolest guest in attendance.

Check me out: looking suave and sophisticated at a wedding last month #dogsatweddings #dogsofinstagram #dapper #nofilter A photo posted by Maxwell Swift (@maxiswift) on Aug 25, 2016 at 6:01am PDT

This dog who stole the limelight from its owners with one majestic lick.

One more to celebrate one year + one day! @rrisb19 @louda112 I hope you don't mind, this one is my favorite!! Great work by Debbie Harmon Photography. #kissykissy #dogsatweddings #marriedinmaine #mainelywildwedding A photo posted by Yellow Twist Floral Design (@yellowtwistdesign) on Aug 2, 2016 at 7:10pm PDT

RELATED: Watching 100 Years of Wedding Cakes Will Definitely Give You a Sweet Tooth

These dogs who are just done.

Another quote: "Kissing is BOOORING, silly humans! Look at our soft bellies, awaiting your loving pets! LOOK AT HOW CUUUUTE WE ARE!" - Teo the BestManCorgi #straightfromthecorgismouth A photo posted by Buffy Goodman (@buffygoodman) on Jul 30, 2016 at 7:04pm PDT

This dog who is clearly the third wheel but doesn't care.

This one time I went to mum and dads wedding #doggie #pugcross #pug #dogsofinstagram #jugsofinstagram #jug #dogsatweddings #doginatux A photo posted by Milo Gibbons (@miloleeroy) on Jul 9, 2016 at 5:59pm PDT

This dog who is just SO happy to be there.

She smiles! Happy #staffiesofinstagram #weddingphotographylancashire #wedding #love #dogsatweddings A photo posted by Charlotte (@lottiedesigns) on Jun 30, 2016 at 9:15am PDT

RELATED: 8 New Wedding Traditions Every Modern Couple Will Love

This dog who has a very important message.

Possibly the cutest thing I've ever seen at a wedding. A photo posted by Connie Roberts Photography (@connierobertsphotography) on Jul 31, 2016 at 7:54pm PDT

This dog who is all for one and one for all.

These dogs who look like they're the stars of a rom-com.

RELATED: Here's How to Deal with Pressure from Family and Friends to Get Married

This dog who is a pro at photobombing.

This dog who is cutting in on the fun.