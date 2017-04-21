5 Essential Social Media Photo Rules for Every Wedding You Attend

Nothing can ruin the wedding of your bestie, or your friendship for that matter, like a series of unflattering, badly lit photos of the bride and groom posted on Instagram or Facebook. Just imagine how they would feel—after so many months and so much money spent on planning their special day—if their first wedding photo on social media is a snap of them caught in an emotional moment that they'd much rather have kept private.
The truth is that, even if you found it cute, they may not and it is their day, after all. Deciding what to post and not to post while attending someone else's wedding is tricky and deserves to be given some thought and consideration. Even if the couple has encouraged their guests to share snaps via an official hashtag, you'd still want to think twice before uploading that photo of the bride eating her dinner.
We spoke to Lauren Kay, deputy editor of The Knot, about navigating the complex social media etiquette at weddings. These are her top five tips:
1. Share a couple of photos
"It’s their wedding day, not yours. And when the couple’s professional photos come back they’re going to want to share Every. Last. Detail. Post a photo of the couple, a shot of you and your date, and your favorite element of the day. And then get back on the dance floor."
2. Let the photographer do their job
"Your friends likely paid a pro big bucks to capture the best day of their lives, so stay out of the way. There’s nothing worse than a pulled back ceremony shot with a dozen smart-phones in the air, all vying for the perfect picture. Opt for an action shot of the couple having their portrait taken or look for an unobtrusive moment to snap a pic."
3. Pocket your phone if asked
"You may live for Insta stories, but your friends might prefer to keep their wedding unplugged and private. They have their reasons, so honor their wishes and enjoy the party they’ve spent a year planning. Snap a selfie in your wedding best before things get started and then respect the rules."
4. Be wary of posting the first photo
"Wait until a close friend or family member breaks the ice—they may want to approve the image. Instead, share a photo of you and your date and text the couple the amazing cake-cutting shots you captured the day after the wedding."
5. Post only flattering photos of the couple and their guests
"We’ve all attended a wedding where someone’s had one too many signature sips. Practice the Golden Rule and skip sharing any unseemly photos of the newlyweds or their nearest and dearest. Good vibes only!"