5 Essential Social Media Photo Rules for Every Wedding You Attend

Nothing can ruin the wedding of your bestie, or your friendship for that matter, like a series of unflattering, badly lit photos of the bride and groom posted on Instagram or Facebook. Just imagine how they would feel—after so many months and so much money spent on planning their special day—if their first wedding photo on social media is a snap of them caught in an emotional moment that they'd much rather have kept private.

The truth is that, even if you found it cute, they may not and it is their day, after all. Deciding what to post and not to post while attending someone else's wedding is tricky and deserves to be given some thought and consideration. Even if the couple has encouraged their guests to share snaps via an official hashtag, you'd still want to think twice before uploading that photo of the bride eating her dinner.

We spoke to Lauren Kay, deputy editor of The Knot, about navigating the complex social media etiquette at weddings. These are her top five tips:

