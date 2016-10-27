There's an Online Wedding Dress Shop for *Every* Personality

Take it from someone who started looking for a wedding dress three weeks before her wedding—online stores are the best. But even if you're not a last-minute shopper like me (and you probably shouldn't be), there are so many other reasons why buying your wedding gown online is sometimes much better than dragging your friends to appointments in wedding salons.
First of all, there are so many amazing e-commerce options on the market right now that we don't see the point of waiting for weeks for an available time slot in a bridal showroom. Also, there is nothing better than being able to try on dresses in the comfort of your own home—invite your tailor and your BFFs and you get the same experience (minus the pushy shop assistant).
Here we rounded up our favorite online bridal shops for every kind of bride.
RELATED: The Sexiest Gowns From Bridal Fashion Week Fall 2017
-
1. Modern Wedding
Not a fan of the classic mermaid bridal silhouette? Then Fwrd.com is THE place for you. You'll find the chicest wedding dresses (and impossibly elegant tuxedos) that will turn heads on your special day.
-
2. Romantic Wedding
Nordstrom's wedding dress picks are a dream come true for the romantic type. We love it because it has a great selection of both luxury designer gowns and some really great high street options as well.
Our pick: Katie May 'Lanai' Convertible Cap Sleeve Lace Low Back Gown
-
3. Rustic Wedding
Dreaming of a late fall barn wedding up in the mountains? Then chances are you will find the perfect wedding dress to match that theme on Revolve.com. Its current bridal selection includes some gorgeous off-the-shoulder numbers that will make you swoon.
Our pick: Zimmermann Empire Giupure Dress
-
4. Boho Wedding
BHLDN.com's dreamy designs have made the label a favorite among boho brides. Think delicate embroideries, beautiful lace detailing, and flowy silhouettes.
Our pick: BHLDN Roane Gown
-
5. Classic Wedding
This one is a no-brainer, really. If you're planning a classic celebration in a country club, then, trust us, J.Crew's online wedding edit should be your go-to place. You will love their simple and elegant A-line and sheath silhouettes.
-
6. Edgy Wedding
We've said it before and we'll say it again—Houghton's designer Katharine Polk is the queen of cool. And there's plenty of evidence to support that claim on Houghtonnyc.com—white leather jackets, lace body suits, wide leg pants, are among our favorites.
Our pick: Houghton Deanie Motorcycle Jacket