Omarosa's Massive Rock Is an Engagement Ring, Wedding Band, and Anniversary Ring—All in One!

Omarosa Manigault is engaged and has quite the sparkler to show for it! The former Apprentice star's beau, John Allen Newman, popped the question on July 28 and presented his lady love with a 5-carat engagement ring. Now, everyone's favorite reality TV villain is dishing all about her bling to People as well as how wedding planning is coming along.

"I don't know how to describe this magnificent piece of jewelry! He got it designed by a friend and Atlanta-area jeweler," she explained. "I said to him, 'This is an engagement ring?!' And he said, 'That's engagement, wedding band, and anniversary!' I know he really wanted to make a statement with the ring and he did. The thing is spectacular."

Omarosa, who recently reunited with former boss Donald Trump as his campaign's Director of African American Outreach, is in full wedding planning mode now and has a pretty clear idea of what her big day will look like.

They're getting married in Jacksonville, Florida, at the Sanctuary of Mount Calvary—the church where John is the pastor. They want the ceremony to reflect a romantic and memorable date that took place in early March at the Tidal Basin in D.C. with cherry blossoms everywhere.

As for what Omarosa will be wearing, the 42-year-old "definitely" wants to do multiple dresses.

"Jovani has always been a big designer for me. She does a lot of couture pieces, so I would love to wear one. I was so inspired looking at Ciara's wedding dress. It changed the game," she said. "But getting married in front of our churches and becoming a pastor's wife, [my dress] has to be stylish but have a level of modesty."