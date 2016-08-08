The Office's Angela Kinsey Is Engaged—See Her Unique Ring

Angela Kinsey, who won our hearts forever as Dunder Mifflin's head of accounting on The Office, is the queen of the #TBT. Why? Because last week she revealed that she's engaged to her longtime boyfriend!

"#TBT to earlier this week," she wrote on Instagram. "We were going out to dinner and my daughter said that first she wanted to show me the fort in the backyard that she and my boyfriend's sons had been working on."

Innocent enough, right? Well the Louisiana-born actress didn't know that her kiddo—8-year-old Isabel from her first marriage to writer Warren Lieberstein—had been roped into the adorable scheme by her beau.



"She led me outside and there was a blanket by the pool and she said I had to sit on it," Angela continued. "His sons brought me flowers and then he came around the corner with a ring."

The 45-year-old then revealed the most awww-worthy thing about the proposal—before dishing about the incredibly unique sparkler her man presented her with.

"He had called my mom and asked for her blessing," she added. "That would have made my Dad so happy. He proposed and I said yes. The ring is an emerald… All three of our kids' birthstone. The kids made me cards and pictures and I cried. I cried that happy ugly cry."

We think this calls for a The Office reunion, don't you?