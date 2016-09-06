Odd Mom Out's Abby Elliott Is Married—and the Photos Are *Stunning*

It's official: Abby Elliott and Bill Kennedy are married! The Odd Mom Out star and the House of Cards writer exchanged vows in front of family and friends on Saturday, September 3, in a gorgeous ceremony at a Catholic Church in Connecticut.

Nearly 200 guests showed up for the couple's nuptials over Labor Day weekend, with Elliott donning a lace and tulle Leanne Marshall gown and fresh bouquet while Kennedy looked sharp in a blue custom linen suit by Duca Sartoria, according to Martha Stewart Weddings.

🎼ode to joy! @lilcutieforever @thebillykennedy #weddedbliss A photo posted by @jillkargman on Sep 3, 2016 at 1:28pm PDT

Jill Kargman, Elliott's co-star on the hit Bravo comedy, shared a blurry snapshot—captioning it "ode to joy" and adding the hashtag #weddedbliss—of the couple holding hands at the altar, seemingly just after they'd become Mr. and Mrs.

Check out the first official photo of the couple as they were leaving the festivities:

EXCLUSIVE: #OddMomOut star Abby Elliott and #HouseofCards writer @thebillykennedy are married! Get the exclusive wedding details by visiting the link in bio 👆🏼 #marthaweddings 📷: @corbingurkin l @lilcutieforever A photo posted by Martha Stewart Weddings (@martha_weddings) on Sep 3, 2016 at 3:54pm PDT

There were many personal touches for this wedding, with Elliott's band having belonged to Kennedy's grandmother, Kennedy wearing a watch and cufflinks that belonged to his great grandfather, and the reception taking place at a gothic-style house owned by Elliott's parents.

For more photos from the duo's big day, check out what pops up on Instagram with the hashtag #abbillywedding:

✨❤️✨ #abbillywedding A photo posted by Dan Levy (@instadanjlevy) on Sep 3, 2016 at 12:02pm PDT

Very rude bride and groom, not looking at the guests #abbillywedding @lilcutieforever ❤️ 📷 @mikekarnell A photo posted by @sarahdschneider on Sep 3, 2016 at 2:04pm PDT

Grace Kelly or @lilcutieforever ? Congrats to the stunning couple @thebillykennedy 🍾 #abbillywedding #bestdayever A photo posted by Sara Khatib (@sarabkhatib) on Sep 3, 2016 at 12:58pm PDT

🎶As long as one and one is two Ooh ooh There could never be a father Love his daughter more than I love you🎶 #abbillywedding A video posted by brideyboo (@bridey_elliott) on Sep 4, 2016 at 6:51am PDT

Abigail & William... from a different era #abbillywedding A photo posted by née Schwartz (@kkglick) on Sep 4, 2016 at 5:28am PDT

Dancing machines #abbillywedding A photo posted by Tommy Colven (@thecolven) on Sep 5, 2016 at 6:27pm PDT

Congrats to the newlyweds!