This Bride Wore 6(!!) Dresses for Her Wedding and We Can't Pick Our Fave

In what sounds like the Olympics of weddings, Thai actress Noey Chotika gets a gold medal thanks to her—count 'em—six wardrobe changes for her big day. That's six different dresses all for one grand occasion, so pay attention or your head will most certainly be spinning.

Each dress is quite different from the next—though equally as gorgeous—and it's clear Chotika wanted to make the celebration one that nobody on the face of the planet with access to internet would ever forget.

For the record, not all six dresses were donned on the same day. The first was worn for her hen party two weeks before the wedding, and the final was worn for the after-party.

Now that we've got the logistics out of the way, let's check out each of the outfits one by one:

1. First, Chotika's hen party—aka the bachelorette party:

😆😆😆#noeyhenparty A photo posted by Noeychotika (@noeychotika) on Aug 30, 2016 at 9:20am PDT

Finally!!!! เค้าก็มี Hen night ด้วย ขอบคุณแก็งค์เพื่อนเจ้าสาวทุกนางค่ะ รักมากมายก่ายกอง ยอมใจในความแน่น ของทุกคน #noeyhenparty A photo posted by Noeychotika (@noeychotika) on Aug 29, 2016 at 8:30pm PDT

2. Next up is a shimmery pink number:

กว่าจะผ่านด่านเพื่อนๆเจ้าสาวมาหาได้ รอนานเลยยย นานกว่านี้จะลงไปตามนะคะเพื่อนๆ 😝😝😝3/9/59 #NoeyArmbigday . Makeup @tangmomakeup Hair @mairatchada1 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Noeychotika (@noeychotika) on Sep 3, 2016 at 5:26am PDT

ขอบคุณพ่อแม่ผู้ใหญ่ทุกท่านที่ให้เกียรติมาร่วมงานในวันสำคัญของเรานะคะ❤️ #NoeyArmbigday A photo posted by Noeychotika (@noeychotika) on Sep 3, 2016 at 4:37am PDT

3. Here's an embroidered and bejeweled ensemble that goes perfectly with the bridesmaid dresses.

👫 #NoeyArmBigDay ลงรูปวนไป☺️ A photo posted by Noeychotika (@noeychotika) on Sep 4, 2016 at 2:18am PDT

U made my day ❤️ #NoeyArmbigday . @tangmomakeup @mairatchada1 @ arada couture @guru.chang @bluezuriphoto 📷 A photo posted by Noeychotika (@noeychotika) on Sep 3, 2016 at 8:20pm PDT

ทุกคนดูยินดีที่เพื่อนมีสา 😁 รีบตามมานะ #NoeyArmBigDay #noeybridesmaids . ลงกันต่อ ลงไปเรื่อยๆๆ อ่านคอมเม้นแล้วมีคนอยากให้ลงอีก😁😁😁 A photo posted by Noeychotika (@noeychotika) on Sep 5, 2016 at 8:23am PDT

4. Don't forget this casual—read: super elegant—gown that seems to have been worn just for the photo op.

@solandgravite ❤️ . Makeup @pom_vinij Hair @mairatchada1 Photo @artyphoto_showroom A photo posted by Noeychotika (@noeychotika) on Sep 11, 2016 at 5:13am PDT

5. Finally, we see the actual wedding dress. It's freakin' gorgeous, naturally.

#NoeyArmBigDay #ลงรูปรัวๆไปค่ะ #ทนๆดูกันไป 😜😜 A photo posted by Noeychotika (@noeychotika) on Sep 12, 2016 at 7:24am PDT

Our Big Day ❤️ #NoeyArmBigDay A photo posted by Noeychotika (@noeychotika) on Sep 12, 2016 at 8:26am PDT

#NoeyArmBigDay Makeup @pom_vinij Hair @mairatchada1 Photo @artyphoto_showroom #ลงรูปรัวๆไปค่ะ #วันสำคัญครั้งเดียวเนาะ #ทนๆดูกันไป 😅😅 A photo posted by Noeychotika (@noeychotika) on Sep 12, 2016 at 5:47am PDT

แฮ้ปปี้กว่าบ่าวสาวก็คนโปรยดอกไม้นี่แหละค่ะ 555 😅 #ลงรูปวนไป #NoeyArmBigDay A photo posted by Noeychotika (@noeychotika) on Sep 13, 2016 at 3:08am PDT

6. And to finish everything off, Chotika opted for a sparkly silver dress for the after-party.

แหม่ๆ ขอถ่ายรูปคู่เจ้าสาวหน่อยน้าาาพี่อาร์มอาร์ม 😝 #noeyarmbigday @noeychotika @arm_maneechy #นางก็หวงของนางงิ 📷 by @dramakingphoto A photo posted by FaAii NichaNun (@faaiinichanun) on Sep 13, 2016 at 6:25am PDT

The bar has now been set very, VERY high, ladies!