NFL's DeAngelo Williams Threw the Ultimate Walking Dead-Themed Wedding

NFL pro DeAngelo Williams and his wife, Risalyn Williams, had a Walking Dead-themed nuptial photoshoot at the Peabody in Memphis, Tennessee, on July 23 (a day after their wedding in Waxhaw, North Carolina) and totally pulled it off.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back—and ex-Carolina Panthers star—got professional makeup artists to transform him, his bride, and their entire party into the undead.

"I'm a huge Walking Dead fan," DeAngelo admits to ESPN. "I wanted to do engagement photos of us being chased by zombies and we didn't have time because it was during the season and we didn't have that opportunity, so she was like, 'How are you going to pull that off?'"

The 33-year-old's lady love—whom he shares three children with and has been with since they both attended the University of Memphis—says she didn't need any convincing but the bridesmaids weren't as easy to agree.

While this football player, who recalls being a horror movie fan as a little kid, turned to the post-apocalyptic AMC hit series for inspiration on his big day, he knows how much of a big deal being married is.

"It is a dream come true. It is unbelievable," DeAngelo adds. "What makes it even more magical is not only did I become a walker, I became a husband and inherited a beautiful wife."