15 Cool Wedding Invites for the Ultimate Geeky Couple

Not all couples are fans of ornate wedding stationery that oozes Old-World charm from its every line written in a fancy cursive font. And that's (more than) OK. For those of you totally geeking out for science, comic books, video games, or Star Wars, we scoped the internet to find the nerdiest wedding invites and save-the-dates for your big day.
1. Periodic Table Save-the-Date Card
$15; etsy.com
2. Vintage Geek Chic Wedding Invitation
3. QR code wedding stationery
$4.95; etsy.com
4. Nintendo Wedding Invitation
$25; etsy.com
5. Pac-man Inspired Wedding Invitations
$100; etsy.com
6. Tandem Bike Wooden Wedding Invitation
$7; etsy.com
7. Calculator Wedding Invitation
$5.50; etsy.com
8. Venn Diagram Wedding Invitation
9. Scratch Off Save-the-Date Cards
$95.92; etsy.com
10. Star Wars Wedding Invitation
$95; etsy.com
11. Harry Potter-inspired Wedding Invitation
$4; etsy.com
12. Level Up Retro Wedding Invitation
$15.11; etsy.com
13. Pop Art Comic Book Wedding Stationery
$2.27; zazzle.com
14. Flowchart Save The Dates
$24.40; weddingpaperdivas.com
15. Vinyl Wedding Invitation
$2.34; minted.com