15 Cool Wedding Invites for the Ultimate Geeky Couple

Not all couples are fans of ornate wedding stationery that oozes Old-World charm from its every line written in a fancy cursive font. And that's (more than) OK. For those of you totally geeking out for science, comic books, video games, or Star Wars, we scoped the internet to find the nerdiest wedding invites and save-the-dates for your big day.

