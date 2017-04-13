8 Movie-Inspired Weddings You Can Actually Pull Off

Your wedding theme will dictate most of your decor choices and, probably, the reception venue as well. Needless to say, it will be one of the very first decisions you'll have to make early in the planning process (#nopressure). So if you're stuck and not sure in which direction to go into, why not let Hollywood lend you some inspiration?
Now let's be clear—we're not suggesting you show up at your Little Mermaid-theme wedding donning red hair and a purple bandeau top (although if that's your thing, by all means go ahead). You can simply take certain elements of the movie as a starting point and work your personal preferences into it.
VIDEO: The Cost of Beauty and the Beast
We reached out to Sheila Camp Motley, longtime wedding planner and owner of Sheila Camp Motley Event Design + Management, for her pro tips on how to bring to life, in a chic way, of course, the vibe of some of Hollywood's most-beloved classics.
1. The Great Gatsby
Where: An Art Deco mansion
How: "The perfect historical mansion is critical to bringing this theme to life. Guests love the opportunity to dress in a Roaring Twenties theme, so welcome the chance to. Think champagne coupes and beaded dresses."
2. Alice in Wonderland
Where: The garden of a country estate
How: "Whimsical fancy at an afternoon tea? Mix a range of pastel colors with an eclectic combination of vintage furniture. Dress tables with a fun mix of potted herbs in china tea pots."
3. The Little Mermaid
Where: An oceanfront venue
How: "Bring this theme to life with wonderful colored special-event lighting and project under the sea images throughout your event space to transport guests."
4. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Where: The ballroom of a castle or an old mansion
How: "Gothic and medieval! Think long rustic wooden tables; the more candelabras the better!"
5. Breakfast at Tiffany's
Where: An elegant hotel suite
How: "Perfect for a bridal shower! Tie all your details together with a Tiffany Blue color story. Finish the meal with individual cakes shaped to look like a Tiffanys box with white ribbon."
6. Grease
Where: A vintage diner
How: "Rent a diner, send a record as an invitation, and let the jukebox play! A super '50s playlist is key."
7. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Where: A mountain barn
How: "Enchanted wonderland. Decorate an outdoor space with magical fairy lights, rustic tents and bonfires."
8. Amélie
Where: A hotel ballroom or a French restaurant
How: "The perfect opportunity to showcase the magic of French foods! A Paris-themed event would offer everything from magnificent cheese stations to decadent stations of sweets—from eclairs to macarons. Délicieux!"