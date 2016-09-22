The 24 Most Romantic Couples and Honeymoon Packages in the World

#BucketListGoals doesn’t even begin to describe some of these over-the-top experiences. Get ready to break out your credit card in the name of love, because champagne baths, rose petal arrangements, romantic horseback rides on the beach, epic suites with incredible views, and candlelit dinners abound at these picture perfect destinations.
From domestic options like Charleston, New Orleans, New York City, and Napa, to international ones such as Mexico, Tuscany, and Peru—no matter where your flight takes you, these lovebird-themed offerings await you.
1. “Romance Package” at ME Cabo
Stay in one of ME's newly-renovated Loft Suites facing Medano Beach, the only swimmable beach in Cabo, and you'll be treated to a jacuzzi champagne service for two, martini hour for two at Rose Bar, and a flower arrangement upon arrival that is organized in the room based on your taste. It doesn't get any better than that!
Book: www1.melia.com
2. “Jamaica in Love: Luxurious Honeymoon Escape” at the Half Moon Resort in Montego Bay
If you enjoy water activities like swimming, sailing, horseback riding on the beach, and snorkeling, this resort is for you! Embark on special culinary experiences with traditional Jamaican fare like beach BBQs, local rum tastings, and dinner at Jamaica’s No.1 Restaurant, Sugar Mill—all with live local music. Plus, yoga and meditation, beach walks, and couples spa treatments at the 68,000 sq. ft. Fern Tree Spa.
Book: www.halfmoon.com
3. “The Ultimate Mayflower Spa Experience” at The Mayflower Grace in Washington, CT
Indulge in the private use of the Mayflower Spa House after hours from 8 -11:30 p.m., starting with a special welcome ritual after which you will enjoy a special interactive Hamman duet treatment. Candlelit dinner is served for you both in the Spa’s Garden Room, and there will be plenty of time to relax and enrich your soul in the indoor pool, jacuzzi, and thermal Sanctuary areas. After this memorable spa evening, return to your room to find your personal soundtrack playing, a bottle of champagne, a special turndown treat incorporating cardamom, clove, and tangerine, and your personalized Mayflower Grace robes to take home. Exclusive access to the Spa Lifestyle Boutique is included and you will receive 20 percent off all Red Flower products to incorporate the ritual into your daily life—because vacation shouldn't have to end.
Book: www.gracehotels.com
4. "Ultimate Romance Package" at Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa
With rates from $529 per night in October and November, you'll be treated to luxury accomodations in a beautiful suite overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, complete with chocolate-covered strawberries and split of Champagne upon your arrival. Start your day with breakfast for two, followed by a 50-minute couples massage in their award-winner SiSpa, and later use a $50 meal credit for a beachside dinner. Other services include complimentary in-room movies, late checkout, and unlimited use of spa facilities.
Book: www.marriott.com
5. “Get Intimate” Package at the Gansevoort Meatpacking or Park Avenue in N.Y.C.
When you arrive at the Gansevoort in N.Y.C, enjoy a welcome bottle of Prosecco and chocolates, a Kama Sutra book, and a mile-high intimacy kit. Ooh la la! This package also comes with two complimentary drinks at Gansevoort Meatpacking or Gansevoort Park Avenue rooftop daily, plus a choice of continental breakfast for two daily at The Chester (if staying at Gansevoort Meatpacking) or Asellina (if staying at Gansevoort Park Avenue). Valet parking is also available daily, and the hotel can accomodate early check-ins and late check-outs.
Book: www.gansevoorthotelgroup.com
6. “Adventure Seekers” Honeymoon Escape at The Westin Resort & Spa in Whistler
Experience the ultimate adrenaline-packed honeymoon with a $100 credit to choose from a menu including helicopter tours, white water rafting, bungee jumping, and more. From light adventure to extreme sports, this package is completely customizable for every couple's tastes.
Book: www.westinwhistler.com
7. “Romance Package” at the Henry Howard Hotel in New Orleans
After checking in early, you'll find rose petals on the bed, a bottle of chilled champagne, a local sweet treat or strawberries, and in-room flower bouquet. Talk about setting the mood!
Book: www.henryhowardhotel.com
8. “Just the Two of Us” at the French Quarter Inn in Charleston, South Carolina
Start your day in Charleston with an Artisan continental breakfast in lobby or delivered to your room, followed later by evening wine and cheese reception, port wine night cap service, freshly baked cookies and milk before bed and evening turndown service with a Charleston treat. During the day, rent a bike or ride through Historic Charleston by a private horse drawn carriage. It doesn't get any more romantic than that!
Book: www.fqicharleston.com
9. “Rooftop Love Nest” at Aria Hotel in Budapest
Spend two nights in the Aria Signature room and get a third night on the house! Your stay will include a couple's private 2-for-1 spa treatment, in-room chocolate-covered strawberries, and a bottle of limited-edition small batch Cabernet Sauvignon by innovative piano designer Gergely Bogányi, which can be enjoyed on the hotel’s romantic rooftop “love nest.”
Book: www.ariahotelbudapest.com
10. “Gourmet Getaway” at Belmond Charleston Place in Charleston, South Carolina
At the Belmond Charleston Place in Charleston, South Carolina, you can expect luxury accomodations, daily continental breakfast for two in The Palmetto Cafe, one dinner for two in Charleston Grill per stay, and complimentary sparkling wine—so you better come thirsty.
Book: www.belmond.com
11. “The Royal Treatment” at Auberge du Soleil in Napa, California
Begin your experience at Auberge Spa, where you and your loved one will enjoy the most requested couples treatment that starts with a full body exfoliation using crushed grapeseeds, and is followed by a fragrant bath for two in a private garden. Savor fresh fruit and a wine pairing as you soak. Afterwards, relax side-by-side for scalp and foot treatments, followed by a full body massage. When you return to your guest room, discover a platter of seasonal fruit and cheese, house-made sweets, and a chilled bottle of Louis Roederer “Cristal” Champagne. Continue the celebration at their Michelin-starred Restaurant with a $400 dining credit.
12. “Timeless Romance” at the Carlyle Hotel in New York City
Spend the night in the Carlyle's deluxe accommodations and you'll get complimentary champagne upon your arrival along with chocolate-covered strawberries to set the mood. Continental breakfast for two is served in the comfort of your room, and you'll also get a 20 percent discount on any 50-minute or more service at The Sisley-Paris Spa.
Book: www.rosewoodhotels.com
13. “Balienese Wedding Spa Ritual” at Casa del Mar in Cabo, Mexico
Indulge yourself in an authentic Balinese massage and Lulur body exfoliation ritual that was done for the King and Queen of Bali in preparation for their wedding ceremony. Flowers, candles, and music enhance the mood, along with Jasmine Frangipani oil, a known aphrodisiac, for her and Ginger Spice for him. After the massage, an authentic Lulur body exfoliation is done using yogurt, turmeric, and curry on the women while guys can indulge in a white pepper and ginger Lulur exfoliation treatment. That is legit pampering!
Book: www.casadelmar.com
14. “Suite Romance” Package at the Embassy Suites by Hilton-Waikiki Beach Walk in Hawaii
Start your romantic vacay by indulging in champagne and chocolate-dipped strawberries in your suite, followed by your choice of a romantic dinner for two at Roy’s Waikiki, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse Waikiki, or Taormina. Complimentary amenities include: a full made-to-order breakfast daily, evening poolside reception with free beverages and snacks, and no resort fees. Cha-ching!
15. “Romantic Rendezvous Package” at the W Retreat & Spa in Vieques Island, Puerto Rico
This package includes daily breakfast, a three-course dinner for two at Sorcé Restaurant, half-off a couples massage at AWAY Spa, sunset champagne toast overlooking the ocean at the Fire Pit, and a complimentary room upgrade. For additional romance, couples can enjoy the privacy of an adults-only beach and an intimate candlelit dinner at the palm-lined cliff, Paradise Edge. For LGBT couples, the retreat launched the nation’s first exclusive hotel partnership with 14 Stories for same-sex destination ceremonies.
Book: www.wvieques.com
16. “Grand Romance” at The Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Beach Resort & Spa in Puerto Rico
Just imagine you and bae enjoying a private dinner after spending the day relaxing in a poolside cabana. Ah, the life! Other services at the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Beach Resort & Spa in Puerto Rico include complimentary champagne, choice of local excursion, a discount at the Mandara Spa, and nightly turndown service.
Book: www.wyndhamhotels.com
17. “Romance with a Dose of Culture” at Casa Palopo Hotel in Lake Atitlan, Guatemala
How does a personal blessing by a Mayan Shaman for a happy relationship sound? We thought so. After that, enjoy a couples massage on your private guest room terrace, horseback riding, and hiking the 10,000-foot San Pedro Volcano. An even more exclusive getaway can be booked at the two-bedroom villa that's located 150 cobblestone steps above the main hotel, complete with a full kitchen, living area, and its own infinity pool with outdoor fireplace. You'll also want to visit Santo Tomas Perdido, where couples can eat their way through a local cheese and honey farm. Sign us up!
Book: www.casapalopo.com
18. “Getaway Romance” Package at the Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort in Thailand
So what can you do at the Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort in Thailand? Glad you asked. Stay in an ocean view pool suite, ocean front pool suite, or garden pool villa; enjoy a daily breakfast for two at Edgewater restaurant; and indulge in a 60-minute Navasana Spa treatment for two per stay. You'll also be treated to gound-trip airport and hotel transfers. No big deal.
Book: www.outrigger.com
19. “Dream of Love” at Sumaq Hotel in Machu Picchu, Peru
Upon your arrival, sip on a welcome drink with juice made from typical regional fruits and tasting snacks or order a complimentary Pisco Sour at Suquy Cafe Bar. In the evening, enjoy a romantic dinner “Munayki," one bottle of sparkling wine and cheese in your Sumaq Deluxe Room (which is covered in rose petals), and a breakfast buffet at Qunuq Restaurant. If one wedding wasn't enough for you, get hitched again in a symbolic Arac Masin or Andean ceremony—an ancestral ritual where the Inca gods are invoked by a shaman to make your love last. Finally, indulge your body in a 60-minute Andean couples massage in Aqlla Spa in a private room.
20. “The Romance Package” at Hotel Vermont in Burlington, Vermont
Calling all snow bunnies! Stay in a whirlpool king bedroom or in the incredible Mt. Philo Suite while enjoying Vermont-themed amenities including flannel bathrobes, house-made chocolate truffles, and Vermont-pressed Citizen’s Cider in your room. Top your stay off with a local Vermont fresh breakfast in bed from Juniper Restaurant. You can also book a sunset sail with a picnic prepared by the chefs at Juniper on Lake Champlain in the warm-weather months.
Book: www.hotelvt.com
21. “Intimate Rainforest Experience” at Tabacón Thermal Resort & Spa in Costa Rica
With a two nights stay in luxurious accommodations, you'll get a delicious welcome drink, one buffet breakfast at Los Tucanes Restaurant, one romantic breakfast for two in the privacy of your room, a 90-minute Aromatherapy or Hot Stone couples massage in an outdoor bungalow surrounded by the rainforest (um, yes please!), one à la carte dinner with a glass of house wine at Los Tucanes Restaurant. Nope that's not it—you can also enjoy unlimited access to Tabacon's natural thermal mineral springs resort and complimentary access to Shangri-La Gardens. And let's not forget about the free Wi-Fi and valet parking.
Book: www.tabacon.com
22. “Erotica Package” at Library Hotel in New York City
Treat yourself to a bottle of Veuve Clicquout champagne, a dozen red roses, an assortment of fresh Belgian chocolates, a Kama Sutra illustrated pocket guide, and a sexy take-home “7 Sins of Love” pleasure kit (complete with handcuffs, a soft whip, and other intimate items). We guarantee your honeymoon will be 50 shades of unforgettable!
Book: www.libraryhotel.com
23. “Tuscany for Two, After I Do” at Il Salviatino in Fiesole, Italy
Book three nights in the room/suite of your choice (we recommend opting for the Ojetti Suite—a two-story room complete with a rooftop jacuzzi and direct access to a private balcony overlooking the hillside) and enjoy a welcome beverage and bottle of pink Spumante upon arrival. Some other romantic amenities include daily breakfast, a one-hour spa treatment per person, chocolate fountain bath served with fresh fruit for dipping and a bottle of champagne of choice, a three-course candlelit dinner at La Cucina, and a private cooking lesson at MaMa Florence Cooking School (transfers included). Additional perks: 24-hour ambassador service and complimentary shuttle to and from Florence’s city centre for foodie couples and explorers, truffle hunting is offered on property grounds, private winery tours can be scheduled, and family-style Tuscan dinners are found at La Cucina restaurant.
Book: www.salviatino.com
24. “The Couples Escape” at Vero Beach Hotel + Spa in Vero Beach, Florida
How does a detoxifying steam shower sound before a customized 60 or 90-minute massage? Yeah, we thought so. Post-massage, enjoy a signature gelled sugar scrub, mineral enriched mud application to purify and nourish, then rinse off in a side-by-side waterfall shower with soothing jets. Or indulge in a 20-minute soak in a two-person hydrotherapy tub with your choice of sea salts while enjoying complimentary champagne.
Book: www.verobeachhotelandspa.com/