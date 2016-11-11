The 17 Most Romantic Places in Charleston for All of Your Wedding Needs

If you’ve ever been to Charleston, South Carolina then you know the familiar feeling of wanting to return—even before you leave its cobblestone streets, palmetto trees, historic homes, and lovely locals behind.
“The Holy City” has been the home of countless political and military figures, writers, artists, socialites, and of course one particular Bravo reality show, but it’s the city’s traditions, beauty, and endless array of venue options that make it the prime setting for your big day. Tour a few of our favorite places in this slideshow and get inspired by the grandeur and charm of Charleston.
-
1. Belmond Charleston Place
If massive chandeliers, Georgian staircases, a rooftop pool, and VIP club floors with complimentary cocktails and light bites are more your speed, then book Belmond Charleston Place as your one-stop shop for the most glamorous wedding possible. Whether it’s an affair for 100 or 1,000 guests, the incredible staff can and will tend to your every need starting with bridal beauty packages at their spa or a couples massage with your bae. Then, let them plan your centerpieces with their in-house florist, a post-rehearsal dinner reception at the Thoroughbred Club, or a day-after brunch at Palmetto Cafe (both are located in the hotel). When you’re getting ready with your girls, you can send the boys downstairs to Meeting at Market, a high-end sports pub where they can partake in a beverage or two, before the vows commence. The hotel will also work with you to book your reception at the iconic Riveria Theatre across the street, where the A&E remake of the The Great Gatsby was filmed.
-
2. Boone Hall Plantation
Brace yourself—Boone Hall Plantation is where Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds tied the knot, so obviously you should get married here, too. This 1681 working plantation might be modest upon first glance, but its moss-draped “Avenue of Oaks” and original slave cabins will serve as an unforgettable backdrop on your incredible day. There’s even a butterfly garden on the property. Plus, you can have the same treats and sweets as Blake if you wanted, since her dessert buffet included: s'mores bars by Bakehouse Charleston and blueberry cheesecake tartlets and lemon tartlets with meringue toppings by Caviar & Bananas.
-
3. Historic Rice Mill
Waterfront views, pressed tin ceilings, wide plank floors, and an expansive mahogany and marble bar set the scene for cocktail hour, a rehearsal dinner, or your ceremony at Charleston’s Historic Rice Mill. With indoor and outdoor dining and dancing options and views that look out on the marshes, the customizable decor options are endless, as are the countless spots for your wedding photographer to choose from.
-
4. Isle of Palms
If big hotels and resorts aren’t really your style, a classic Charlestonian house that sleeps your entire wedding party might be a more fitting solution, especially one with nine bedrooms and a rooftop pool like this awesome find on the Isle of Palms. Most rooms even come with their own bathroom and TV and it’s right on the beach. Can’t beat that setup.
-
5. The Darling Oyster Bar
You can’t come to Charleston and not swing by The Darling Oyster Bar, which is arguably one of the most darling places in existence. It’s definitely where you want to plan post-rehearsal dinner drinks, or a send-off brunch, and your guests will love the fresh seafood towers, big windows looking out onto King Street, and deliciously good craft cocktails. Signature house dishes include: Creole Shrimp (Anson Mills Rice Cakes, Mustard, Bacon), Shrimp and Grits (Cheddar Grits, Crispy Brussels, Country Ham, Fennel), and an Oyster Shooter (Pepper-Infused Vodka, House Made Mix, Raw Oyster).
-
6. Magnolia Plantation and Gardens
It doesn’t get much more Southern Charm than this. Magnolia is one of the first plantations in Charleston, dating back to 1676, with large-scale romantic public gardens unlike anything you’ve typically seen in the United States. It also has several areas that serve as exquisite wedding locations: The Carriage House (with views of the Ashley River, that’s surrounded by ancient Live Oaks), the Conservatory (filled with tons of tropical flowers that has an outdoor deck overlooking the Schoolhouse Pond), the Veranda (featuring a wraparound porch, outdoor ceiling fans, and plantation shutters), or the Pavilion (best suited for a more a intimate gathering, as it’s outside on a grand lawn with 10 picnic tables).
-
7. The Cedar Room
If you want a blank canvas to transform into your picturesque wedding day vision, look no further than The Cedar Room. The wedding and corporate event space is located in the city’s old Cigar Factory and features: wood columns, hardwood floors, rustic brick walls, floor-to-ceiling windows, and an adorable courtyard that can be used for your nups under a cascade of string lights. It’s also one of the larger venue options, given that it has 7,500 square feet of space that can accommodate seated dinners for 300 guests.
-
8. The Dewberry
Another viable hotel option to host your friends and family would be The Dewberry, a brand-new gem in the heart of Charleston across from Marion Square. Founder and owner John Dewberry describes the property as "Southern reimagined” and you can see why when you explore one of the 155 rooms, which are all dripping with old-world touches and feature striking marble bathrooms with brass fixtures. Plus, furniture so cute you’ll want to take a few pieces home in your carry-on. They can also accommodate weddings in their ballroom (up to 150 people), or in conjunction with their walled garden, which allows for an additional 150 guests.
-
9. The Edmondston-Alston House
As one of the oldest homes-turned-museums in Charleston, The Edmondston-Alston House has seen the ravages of the Civil War, an Earthquake in 1886, and a slew of hurricanes, but it’s still one of the most sought after places to say “I Do” because of its legacy and ambiance. Most of the original family heirlooms still reside in the public rooms and the two-tiered piazzas are the ultimate habitat for cocktail parties at sunset, overlooking the city’s seawall with live jazz bands, and wandering oyster shuckers.
-
10. The Obstinate Daughter
Nautical chic is the only to describe this “food fort” on Sullivan's Island. The ropes everywhere make you think you’re shipwrecked in what could possibly be the cutest resto ever and their raw bar and eclectic variety of wood-oven pizzas make it worth coming back to, time and time again. The Obstinate Daughter must-visit itin spot to take your wedding party to for lunch, brunch, or drinks, after a day spent sunbathing on the island.
-
11. The William Aiken House
This seriously stunning 1810 mansion is one of the most popular venues for weddings in Charleston, probably because it has romantic balconies, open-air piazzas, reflection pool, sprawling green grounds, Gothic-style carriage house, and some major #OldMoney designed ballrooms. The William Aiken House can accommodate up to 500 guests and is also located next to The American Theater, another strong contender to book for its nostalgic 1940s vibes and Art Deco architecture.
-
12. The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Resort
Just 21 miles outside of Charleston, this exclusive luxury beach hotel offers 255 spacious rooms and suites, a 3,000 square foot Presidential Suite, world class spa, championship golf course, 11 restaurants and a market, and even private home and resort villa accommodation options. Not to mention you can choose between ceremonies on one of the oceanfront lawns, or at the beach. #WeddingGoals
-
13. Zero George Street
There are a million quaint B&Bs in Charleston, but Zero George Street is our no. 1 recommendation for a special stay that you (or your guests) will never forget. Plus, it’s conveniently located near several churches so you could take an authentic horse and buggy ride there on the morning of the wedding. Plan welcome cocktails in one of the parlor rooms, host a small rehearsal dinner in the hotel’s famed Zero Restaurant + Bar, where Chef Vinson Petrillo and his culinary team can create a custom tasting menu in the carriage house, or treat your significant other to a mini-moon post nuptials.
-
14. Husk
You’ll win the post-wedding brunch challenge if you do it at Husk. Chef Sean Brock takes his “celebration of Southern ingredients” extremely seriously and we regard brunch in the same way, so it’s a win win. Just make sure you add his Fried Chicken (Smoked Pit Beans and Tomatoes, Roasted Onion, Lacinato Kale, Pot Likker) and the Cruze Family Buttermilk Pancakes (with FL Strawberry Compote, Vanilla Whipped Cream, and VA Maple) to your menu. Oh, and the crazy good Bloody Marys.
-
15. Andrew Pinckney Inn
The Andrew Pinckney Inn dates back to 1860 and is steps away from Charleston’s City Market, which is great for shopping, sightseeing, and people watching. Book one of their two-story townhouse suites, which are perfect for bridal parties since they sleep upwards of six people and they also come with a separate living area with a pullout sleeper sofa, half bath, and wet bar. Plus, you can access the outdoor rooftop terrace, where complimentary, locally-sourced wine and cheese is served daily. The only problem is, you won't want to check out!
-
16. Capers Island
If casual is more your thing than over-the-top glam, Capers Island could be your best bet. To access it, you have to take a short boat ride over (15 minutes), but once on the dreamy little seclude you can have a traditional shrimp boil and take pics amongst the “bone-yard” beach, which was given it’s name because the 3-mile stretch is covered with sun bleached tree skeletons and stumps. AKA the most gorgeous place for a photo shoot, hands down.
-
17. Cannon Green
Whether you want an indoor or outdoor wedding, Cannon Green is an ideal choice because of its beautiful decor and all-inclusive event services. Everything from custom menus, one-of-a-kind tablescapes, and various location options for cocktails, dinner, dancing, and the ceremony is offered here.