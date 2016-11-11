The 17 Most Romantic Places in Charleston for All of Your Wedding Needs

If you’ve ever been to Charleston, South Carolina then you know the familiar feeling of wanting to return—even before you leave its cobblestone streets, palmetto trees, historic homes, and lovely locals behind.

“The Holy City” has been the home of countless political and military figures, writers, artists, socialites, and of course one particular Bravo reality show, but it’s the city’s traditions, beauty, and endless array of venue options that make it the prime setting for your big day. Tour a few of our favorite places in this slideshow and get inspired by the grandeur and charm of Charleston.