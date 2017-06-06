These Are The 10 Most Purchased Wedding Gifts in 2017

Buying the perfect wedding present isn’t as easy as it may seem. We hear from guests all the time who ask us if they should surprise the couple with a unique piece of home decor, such as an antique, or go for something more classic that the newlyweds could use on a daily basis. It can be stressful and we totally understand. Our expert advice is: always stick to the registry. But, if you have decided to go in a separate direction, our rule of thumb is: better safe than sorry (especially if you don't know the couple very well). Afterall, wouldn't want your gift to end up forgotten in a corner of their basement because they either hate it or don't really need it.
VIDEO: Your Go-To Guide to Finding the Right Wedding Gift
To help steer you in the right direction, follow the popular vote. Here are the top gifts guests are purchasing at Zola weddings this year. Just make sure you include a gift receipt.
-
Cuisinart Round Classic Waffle Maker
Brighten the couple’s morning with this waffle maker. Now, all you need is an invite to their next brunch.
$30
-
Artifact Uprising Hardcover Wedding Photo Book
Give the gift of memories with a beautiful photo book—it’ll stay in the family for years to come.
from $69
-
Brooklyn Slate Cheese Board
Do they love inviting the crew over for cocktail hour? Gift the duo a rustic-chic cheese board—a must-have for wine-and-cheese night.
$35
-
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Guests can’t go wrong with this classic. The bride and groom will love this vintage mixer—it’s a timeless piece (and Instagram worthy). It’s the #1 item added and purchased off of Zola registries.
$350
-
Le Creuset Covered Rectangular Casserole Dish
Cooking aside, this casserole dish will also add a pop of color in the couple's kitchen.
$100
-
the Kate Spade Malmo 5-Piece Flatware Set, Service for 1
Rose gold is in—in fashion, in decor, in life. So it’s no wonder that the this flatware set is a gifting home run.
$90
-
Schott Zwiesel Pure Champagne Flute, Set of 6
When guests give this flute set, they’re remembered by the couple every time they say “Cheers.”
$84
-
Sonos Play: 1 Wireless Speaker
This speaker is flying off wedding registries everywhere. It’s cool, compact, and surprisingly powerful. It's great for helping the couple rehearse their first dance.
$199
-
Welspun HygroSoft 6-Piece Towel Set
The color of this towel set will coordinate with every bathroom scheme.
from $12
-
Winc Monthly Wine Club
Unique and elegant with a personal touch, few couples wouldn’t love receiving a wine club gift card.
from $60