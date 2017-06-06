These Are The 10 Most Purchased Wedding Gifts in 2017

Buying the perfect wedding present isn’t as easy as it may seem. We hear from guests all the time who ask us if they should surprise the couple with a unique piece of home decor, such as an antique, or go for something more classic that the newlyweds could use on a daily basis. It can be stressful and we totally understand. Our expert advice is: always stick to the registry. But, if you have decided to go in a separate direction, our rule of thumb is: better safe than sorry (especially if you don't know the couple very well). Afterall, wouldn't want your gift to end up forgotten in a corner of their basement because they either hate it or don't really need it.

VIDEO: Your Go-To Guide to Finding the Right Wedding Gift

To help steer you in the right direction, follow the popular vote. Here are the top gifts guests are purchasing at Zola weddings this year. Just make sure you include a gift receipt.