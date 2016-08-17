And the Most Popular Engagement Ring on the Internet Is...

It's not a secret that Pinterest is a bottomless pit of inspiration for any (past/present/future) bride. Actually, even if you're not getting hitched any time soon, you're still spending your lunch break at work browsing through wedding boards (it's OK, we've all been there). That's why it's kind of a big deal when an item gets a lot of pins and re-pins.

RELATED: Every Engagement Ring Cut and the Celebrities Who Have Them

Last week, we told you about the most popular wedding gown on Pinterest—the stunning Hollie dress by Australian label Grace Loves Lace. The bad news there was that it got sold out pretty quickly. Well, we bring you some good news today. At least it's good if you or your significant other has $4,300 to spend.

Behold: the most pinned engagement ring! It's a gorgeous 18K-white gold sparkler that features a pave set diamond twisted split shank by Raymond Lee Jewelers. It's no wonder that the ring has been pinned or re-pinned more than 63,000 times.

Courtesy

Who wouldn't say "yes" to this stunner?!