The 10 Most Buzzed-About Celebrity Weddings of 2017

It's been a whirlwind year in the celebrity weddings department. We saw it all—from intimate, uber-secretive ceremonies (Jason Momoa, we're looking at you) to lavish affairs for hundreds of guests and diamonds everywhere (what's up, Gucci Mane?). But none piqued America's interest quite like these 10 celebrations, which Google identified as the top celebrity wedding searches in 2017.



Unsurprisingly, 2017 was the year of Pippa Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge's little sister tied the knot in May in a wedding of royally grand. Naturally, the Internet took note; Middleton's was the most Googled wedding of the year.

The runner-up was equally breathtaking. After a two-year engagement, Julianne Hough and NHL beau Brooks Laich said "I Do" in a romantic ceremony on the shores of Lake Coeur d'Alene in Idaho. The bride's BFF Nina Dobrev had the honor of being her bridesmaid.

And let's never forget about Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir's Miami's wedding celebration, which cost a cool $1.7 million to put on.

Without further ado, check out the full list of the biggest weddings of 2017, according to Google.

