The 10 Most Buzzed-About Celebrity Weddings of 2017

It's been a whirlwind year in the celebrity weddings department. We saw it all—from intimate, uber-secretive ceremonies (Jason Momoa, we're looking at you) to lavish affairs for hundreds of guests and diamonds everywhere (what's up, Gucci Mane?). But none piqued America's interest quite like these 10 celebrations, which Google identified as the top celebrity wedding searches in 2017.
Unsurprisingly, 2017 was the year of Pippa Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge's little sister tied the knot in May in a wedding of royally grand. Naturally, the Internet took note; Middleton's was the most Googled wedding of the year.
The runner-up was equally breathtaking. After a two-year engagement, Julianne Hough and NHL beau Brooks Laich said "I Do" in a romantic ceremony on the shores of Lake Coeur d'Alene in Idaho. The bride's BFF Nina Dobrev had the honor of being her bridesmaid.
And let's never forget about Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir's Miami's wedding celebration, which cost a cool $1.7 million to put on.
Without further ado, check out the full list of the biggest weddings of 2017, according to Google.
1. Pippa Middleton and James Matthews
The bride wore a custom Giles Deacon gown to tie the knot in Berkshire, Endland. According to The Mirror, the guests were later treated to more than $53,000 worth of caviar.
2. Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich
The actress looked absolutely stunning in not one but two custom Marchesa gowns—one for the ceremony and this see-through number for the reception.
3. Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel
Kerr and Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel got hitched in an intimate ceremony at their home in Brentwood, California, over Memorial Day weekend, and according to guests the couple went for a rustic chic aesthetic. While we haven't seen any photos of the reception, the top model shared a snap of her gorgeous wedding gown designed by Dior's Maria Grazia Chiuri.
4. Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy
It was a glamorous wedding fit for a princess and the venue couldn't have been more perfect—New York’s Oheka Castle. The July nuptials were attended by a slew of fellow Dancing With the Stars alumni including Rumer Willis, Sharna Burgess, Jenna Johnson, Nyle DiMarco, and Candace Cameron Bure.
5. Idina Menzel and Aaron Lohr
We are sure Idina Menzel's off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera wedding dress wasn't the only stunning thing about her September nuptials. The Frozen star later wrote on Instagram: “Wanted to let you know … married the love of my life Aaron Lohr this weekend at our home. Dad & son walked me down the aisle. It was magical. Thank you to everyone who helped make my wedding day so special."
6. Dave Franco and Alison Brie
The couple kept the details of their March wedding under wraps, but Franco later described it as a "special" and "intimate" affair.
7. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet
After more than a decade of dating and two children together, the Game of Thrones alumn married Lisa Bonet in a low-key ceremony in their home in Topanga, California.
8. Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo
Two of the most popular South Korean actors married in October in a beautiful outdoor ceremony at Shilla hotel in Seoul. The bride wore a gorgeous Christian Dior gown, and the event was attended by 250 guests.
9. Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir
Gucci Mane's wedding defined over-the-top glamour in 2017. The rapper and his now-wife threw down at the Four Seasons Hotel in Miami and every part of the celebration—from the $75,000 cake to the bride's bouquet that was literally made out of diamonds—was designed never to be forgotten.
10. Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke
Why marry just once when you can do it twice? That's probably the question Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke asked themselves before throwing two separate weddings this year. The first one, an intimate fete, took place in Brooklyn, while the second was a star-studded event attended by Zac Posen, Heidi Klum, and Debra Messing.