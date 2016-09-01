The Most-Pinned Bridesmaid Dress on Pinterest Is Super Affordable

Seriously, it costs less than $160!

Sep 01, 2016 @ 2:45 pm

Rejoice! Because the search for a bridesmaid dress that pleases everyone, is super cute, and—best of all—affordable is finally over all thanks to Pinterest.

Having been pinned more than 170K times, it's a Camille la Vie gown (the one on the far right) that holds the honor of being the most popular dress on Pinterest. The item—which is floor-length and very flowy—comes in a variety of colors to satisfy everyone.

 

 

Better yet, this dress—which is offered in black, light pink, cranberry, blush, wine, royal blue, coral, and navy—retails for $159.99, with plus sizes available for $179.99.

 

 

The dress features a "Lace Illusion Neckline Dress," crisscross pleated bodice, a chiffon skirt, and a center back zipper. Add the perfect pair of shoes and accessories and you've got a killer wedding day look that everyone will love.

Thanks to the powers-that-be at Pinterest for finding this gem during their deep-dive into the BRIDES database! Now one of the hardest things about planning a wedding is as easy as a simple click.

