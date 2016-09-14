13 Most Iconic On-Screen Weddings in TV History

The only thing better than living vicariously through a celebrity wedding is living vicariously through the wedding of your favorite TV characters. There's just something so great about a fan-favorite couple tying-the-knot after years of sexual tension and romance, and we're bringing you a list of our faves. Re-live the small screen magic below.

Jim and Pam: The Office



The Office - Jim and Pam getting married dance [ JK Wedding Entrance Dance Style ] from Larsen on Vimeo.

Jim and Pam's wedding on The Office was just about the cutest thing ever, and was a direct shoutout to the nuptials of IRL couple Jill and Kevin, who danced down the aisle to Chris Brown's "Forever."

Monica and Chandler: Friends

Aside from Ross and Rachel, Monica and Chandler (Mandler, if you will) were the couple Friends fans 'shipped the most, and their wedding hit it out of the park. Plus, it's the episode where the gang find out that Rachel's expecting a baby, so emotions were high. (Note: that's code for us crying a bunch.)

Booth and Brennan: Bones

Booth and Brennan are one of TV's great "will-they-or-won't-they" couples, which makes their union that much more special. Cyndi Lauper sang "At Last" as Brennan walked down the aisle, and Booth's vows included the line “chasing you has been the smartest thing that I have ever done in my life." Can't get much better than that.

Leslie and Ben: Parks and Recreation

BRB, sobbing hysterically and we haven't even watched the clip yet. If anyone on TV deserves happiness it's Leslie Knope, and she certainly found her knight in shining armor. This wedding was so special and magical—in part because it took place in the office and Leslie wore a dress made from newspapers. Also, "I love you and I like you" = best vows ever.

Callie and Arizona: Grey's Anatomy

After tons of emotional highs and lows, Callie and Arizona tied the knot on Grey's Anatomy during a beautiful same sex wedding—a pretty huge deal considering the episode aired on primetime TV in 2011.

Lily and Marshall: How I Met Your Mother

Despite Marshall's somewhat questionable decision to wear a massive top hat to his nuptials, he and Lily's big day was so epically cute. And to be fair, the reason he wore that hat was due to bleaching his tips and shaving off a giant hunk of hair….

Ross and Emily: Friends

Ahhhh, the immortal moment where Ross said Rachel's name at his wedding to Emily. This wedding day blunder set the stage for Ross and Rachel's relationship, and was one of the biggest dramas of Must See TV Thursday.

Jesse and Becky: Full House

Guys! Uncle Jesse and Becky! Is there anyone among us who doesn't remember watching this wedding as a kid? Answer: no. And yes, the puffiness of Becky's dress rivals that of Princess Diana.

Criss and Liz: 30 Rock

No one is more worthy of a happy ending than Liz Lemon, a woman who previously spent life working on her "night cheese." Obviously, Liz's wedding to Criss was the nerdiest thing ever, and involved a Princess Leia costume. In other words, it was flawless.

Corey and Topanga: Boy Meets World

Audiences grew up with Corey and Topanga, so watching them fall in love and get married as adults was just the absolute best. "The only thing that ever made sense to me was you, and how I felt about you," Corey told Topanga while everyone wept. "That's all I've ever known, and that's enough."

Steve and Miranda: Sex and the City

Miranda found love in a hopeless place, aka New York City! Her wedding to Steve was simple and sweet, and while their relationship somewhat crumbled during the Sex and the City movie, we'll always have this episode.

Rayna and Deacon: Nashville

On a less throwback (and way more country) note, Rayna and Deacon got married on Nashville and their wedding was epically goal worthy. Seriously, we want to steal/recreate every part of it, from the dress to the groom.

Seth and Summer: The OC

Seth and Summer got hitched in The OC's series finale, and she most definitely stuck her tongue out of him while walking down the aisle. Perfect note to end on, right?