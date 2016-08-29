Model Agyness Deyn Got Married This Weekend—and She Didn't Wear White

Former model Agyness Deyn and hedge fund manager Joel McAndrew tied the knot in Brooklyn, New York this Sunday, August 28. Instead of wearing white, the bride turned against one of the biggest wedding traditions and wore pink.

Thanks to snapshots from designer and longtime friend Henry Holland, we know that Deyn donned a Molly Goddard gown that featured a pink, ankle-length underskirt beneath a layer of white tulle. The dress was strapless, but the addition of voluminous organza created sheer sleeves and a crew neckline.

Topping off the unconventional look, the 33-year-old wore bright turquoise bejeweled shoes to catch everyone's attention and carried a bouquet of orchids and wheat. As for McAndrew, he opted for a white suit with a blue tie and pink cornflower boutonniere.

The British model-turned-actress took to Instagram to casually announce her nuptials, writing, "I get to marry my best friend today."

Following all the excitement, Deyn followed that up with: "I love you Mr. McAndrew and I'm so honoured and excited to call you my husband."

It's clear Deyn twisted typical bridal style and made her big day her own. Congrats!