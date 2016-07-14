14 Times Michelle and Barack Obama Were #RelationshipGoals

Our hearts, though.
Look, all presidential couples are created equal (ok, that's not exactly true), but know this: Michelle and Barack Obama are the cutest of the cute. These two are constantly rendering us swoon-y thanks to their infectiously loving relationship, and the time has come to waltz down memory lane with their sweetest moments. And take note: if this is how in love they are on camera, you can only imagine what they're like behind closed doors.
-
1. December 8, 2004
Just some pre-event bow-tie arranging, courtesy of the world's most adorable duo.
-
2. December 13, 2010
In which Michelle and Barack gear up for a kiss. Spoiler alert: there will be many more kissing pictures.
-
3. August 16, 2007
See? Told you. And hand-holding, because they literally cannot get enough of each other.
-
4. January 21, 2013
Another day, another public makeout session.
-
5. February 5, 2008
First security guard: "Have you ever seen anything so sweet?"
Second security guard: "Literally, never."
-
6. December 6, 2009
Unclear if they're high fiving or waving, but either way: YES.
-
7. July 16, 2012
What, you were worried there wouldn't be enough kissing photos? Because there's this thing called the kiss cam...
-
8. January 2, 2008Annnnnd, boom. Romance explosion.
-
9. November 2, 2008
Literally cannot with the way he's grinning at her.
-
10. November 4, 2008
That moment when your husband finds out he's going to be president.
-
11. October 21, 2008
Casual public nuzzling. Michelle's face says it all.
-
12. January 8, 2008
In which Michelle gives her husband a sneak-attack hug and he's totally into it.
-
13. June 19, 2013Just making sure Obama's makeup is on point.
-
14. September 25, 2015
And finally, more bow-tie arranging. Because if there's one thing Obama hasn't learned in the past eight years, it's how to tie this thing.