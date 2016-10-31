Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson’s Second Wedding Was Gold Medal-Worthy

We recently discovered that 28-time Olympic medalist Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson were secretly married before the summer games on June 13—a month after their son Boomer was born. And now that the stress of the Olympics are over, the couple is making their union known by sharing photos from their lavish second ceremony, which took place in Cabo over the weekend. And let’s just say that if getting married were an Olympic sport, these two would easily take the gold.

“Truly the happiest day of my life @m_phelps00,” Johnson wrote on Instagram after the event. Phelps captioned his photo simply with “My best friend.... I love you!” Does it get any cuter than that?!

Truly the happiest day of my life @m_phelps00 thank you @boonestudios for capturing this day 😘 A photo posted by Nicole Michele Johnson (@mrs.nicolephelps) on Oct 30, 2016 at 1:11am PDT

My best friend.... I love you!! A photo posted by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Oct 30, 2016 at 3:07am PDT

Julie Vino, the designer of Johnson’s super modern silhouette, gave the newlyweds a much-deserved shout-out on Instagram as well, calling the couple “stunning.” We couldn’t agree more.

“She did not want the traditional bridal gown,” Vino told People. “The form-fitting design featured a deep V-neck, cap-sleeve bodice made with French lace and hand-stitched embroidery and a silk chiffon skirt with a nearly five-foot-long train, a customized variation of the designer’s ‘Erin’ gown.”

And let’s not forget the sexy slit up the front—a feature Johnson knew she wanted from the beginning, before she even reached out to Vino to create the one-of-a-kind dress. Vino, who is based in Israel and worked with Johnson via Skype, could not have been happier with the outcome. “It fit her perfectly,” she said. “She looked amazing.”

Meanwhile, we're still waiting for details on Boomer's wedding look (or at least a photo or two, c'mon guys!), but we'll fill you in as soon as we know. Congrats to the happy family!