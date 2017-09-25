From one-shoulder gowns to cap sleeve ensembles, these maternity dresses guarantee a chic fit for two
Weddings can fall in the midst of important life events for all members of your bridal party, so it's not uncommon to discover one, or more, of your bridesmaids will be expecting on the day of your wedding. With designers creating styles to adhere to the reality of this concept more every day, it's easier than ever to find a stylish maternity bridesmaid dress that's effortlessly suited for pregnancy's daily development. Maternity gowns are reaching new heights in fashion, setting a contemporary bar in regards to comfort, trends, and availability, and finding a gown that embraces both style and function is no longer a daunting task. This round-up of chic maternity gowns makes finding a fashionable bridesmaid dress fun for any expectant mom-to-be.
Keep reading for five beautiful maternity gowns that pregnant bridesmaids can walk, sit, and dance in with comfort and ease.
1. Elegance Meets One-Shoulder
For the bridesmaid looking for a sophisticated gown with a hint of style, this one-shoulder dress from Dessy features an asymmetrical draped bodice and moderately skirt. A classic gown with an underlying foundation of comfort and movability, this elegant, lightweight option is both stylish and functional.
Available at Dessy | $242
2. Short and Sweet
If you're in search of a shorter gown that hits above the knee—a shorter option equipped for dancing and warm weather-permitting temperatures—this Jenny Yoo dress delivers a universally flattering look. A strapless bodice and sweetheart neckline compliment the gown's full A-line skirt adding a romantic element to the dress's effortless design.
Available at Jenny Yoo | $240
3. The Halter Dream
A dress that flatters with the advantage of an intricate halter, this full-length maxi dress from Dessy is guaranteed to highlight and support your top half while elegantly flattering your growing belly. An endless number of shades and hues prove this chiffon stunner a leading contender for sophisticated celebrations.
Available at Dessy | $231
4. An Empire Ensemble
For expecting bridesmaids no better words can associate themselves with "maternity dress" than "empire waist." A fashion feature that grows with you and your bump, an empire waist gown—like this adjustable, shoulder strap wonder from David's Bridal—is a premiere option for last minute events, and previously planned occasions alike.
Available at David's Bridal | $140
5. Visions of Floral
A recommendation for bridesmaids searching for a gown that fits the backdrop of an outdoor wedding, this floor length floral ensemble from Tiffany Rose is a demure maternity option designed to effortlessly drape over your growing bump. Short sleeves make this ceremony frock a timeless seasonal option for spring and summer.
Available at Tiffany Rose | $216
6. The Cap Sleeve Wonder
A gown suited for black tie affairs, this lace-adorned dress from Seraphine proves a luxurious maternity option suited for swankier affairs. A dreamy sweetheart neckline, functional empire waist, and ornate keyhole back, add decorative elements that communicate both comfort and style.
Available at Seraphine | $499