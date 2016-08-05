See How This Guy Used a Mock Photo Shoot to Give the *Ultimate* Surprise Proposal

For one lucky woman, what started out as a romantic photo shoot turned into the beginning of her life with the man she loves.

After four years of dating, Kornelius Bascombe cleverly crafted the perfect proposal to girlfriend, Rachel Jordan, by setting up a mock photo shoot that left her nearly speechless.

In the video posted to YouTube, the CBS producer broke down the months-long preparation behind his ingenious surprise engagement which began with him contacting a blogger who previously worked with his lady love to set the scene of a dreamy photoshoot.

In conjunction with Signal 13 Productions, the pair posed for photographer Myron Rogan using the Los Angeles skyline as a backdrop (with a helicopter for a prop!) atop the Citibank building. Midway into the shoot, Myron then instructed Rachel to spin around and toss rose petals for an action shot. Unbeknownst to her, Kornelius was on bent knee behind her holding a ring.

Though the Delta Sigma Theta soror was shocked by it all, Kornelius was more than ready to pop the question. According to the TV personality, it was love at first sight when he first met his counterpart as students at North Carolina State University.

"I was a campus leader and hosting an event, I spotted her in the crowd and immediately had a crush on her. I called her up on stage during the pep rally to play a game with me, at which point she didn't know that I liked her," the Alpha Phi Alpha frat member told Watch the Yard.

In the snaps from the shoot, which Kornelius has since posted to Instagram, the newly-engaged couple beam from ear to ear as they prepare to embark on the next journey in their lives.

She's so bad! 😩😩God has truly Blessed me. So many photos to share.... I'm still in awe ... #SheSaidYes #EpicVideoComingSoon 📸 @myronrogan #EngagementShoot #CouplesShoot #engaged A photo posted by Kornelius Bascombe (@kornb2hype) on Jul 27, 2016 at 2:54pm PDT

Congrats to Kornelius and Rachel!