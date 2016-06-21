Thanks to This Website, You Won't Be Completely Broke at the End of Wedding Season

Wedding season is upon us and with all the excitement comes a hefty price tag. Chances are you are invited to at least a couple of weddings this summer, which usually means you'll be paying for plane tickets, gifts, hotel reservations and, on top of that, there is the outfit — a new dress, new pair of heels, maybe a couple of jewelry pieces to complement it all. Before you know it, your bank account is begging you for a break.

This is where LeTote.com comes in to make things a bit easier and not so financially burdensome on you. This fashion subscription service lets you borrow clothing and accessories for $59/month, and you can keep the items for as long as you want. It’s pretty much a bottomless wedding season wardrobe that won’t break the bank.

Courtesy

Currently, there are over 150 brands that you can choose from, including Kate Spade, French Connection, BCBGeneration, and Rebecca Minkoff.

"On average, women do not utilize 80 percent of their wardrobe. With Le Tote, you can avoid unnecessary spending, particularly on wedding season attire, which most women will likely wear only once," explained Rakesh Tondon, Co-Founder and CEO. He also said that unlike other similar services, Le Tote is not event-based so you can borrow as many pieces as you'd like for a flat monthly fee. Of course, you can cancel your subscription at any time since there are no contracts of multi-month commitments.

FYI, the website also has great maternity options if you happen to have a bun in the oven.