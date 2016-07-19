9 Last-Minute Summer Wedding Tips

With summer officially in full swing and your big day right around the corner, now is the time to make last-minute changes to ensure everything goes smoothly. After all, you didn't spend a year planning your big day just so it gets ruined by an unexpected summer storm or heat wave.
We teamed up with Carats & Cake to bring you expert tips on how to make sure your celebration is picture-perfect and you and your guests enjoy every minute of it.
1. Sol Mates
“To make sure your guests are comfortable, give them parasols. This is a stylish way to block the sun at an outdoor ceremony.” — Jordan Payne, Owner, Jordan Payne Events
2. We All Scream for Ice Cream!
“Ice cream is always a good idea, especially for a summer wedding! Treat your guests to a make-your-own ice cream sandwich bar or sorbet push-pops for a tasty and cool treat.” —Beth Bernstein, owner and event director, SQN Events
3. Accommodate for Changing Weather
“If your summer wedding will take place in part of the country where the temperature will dip after sunset, have some pashminas on hand so the guests won’t feel like they would rather go home than stand in the cold. If it was warm when they were getting dressed for your wedding, there is a good chance they might forget to bring one from home.” — Tracie Domino, founder and creative director, Tracie Domino Events
4. Lighter Fare
"Summer is the best time for fresh produce. Our watermelon salad with fresh mozzarella, basil, and heirloom tomatoes is a perfect and refreshing summer option. Keep things on the lighter side. It can be uncomfortable to eat heavy items when it's warm.” — Jesi Lerner, wedding sales manager, Brooklyn Winery
5. Summer Sips
“There is nothing like a cold drink to beat the heat on a hot summer day. Your guests will be forever grateful if they are greeted with an ice cold, refreshing signature drink at cocktail hour.” - Rosemary Hattenbach, owner and creative director, Rosemary Events
6. Avoid Tan Lines at All Costs
“Summer is prime sun season! Be sure to remind your wedding party (and yourself) that tan lines do not make for the best of photographs! Wear a tank top with a similar neckline, throw on a t-shirt or lather up with sunscreen to prevent unsightly lines.” — Virginia Edelson, founder and principal, Bluebird Productions
7. Make it a Tented Affair
“There is no guarantee of weather when planning an outdoor wedding. However, tents are a great way to ensure your guests will stay dry, while still enjoying the great outdoors.” — Ashley Sawtelle, owner and photographer, Ashley Sawtelle
8. Outsmart the Rain
"Rain plan puts you inside the tent? Have an alternate location for your photographer to shoot a single table that captures your vision for the day despite any not-so-perfect weather.” - Elisa Bricker, owner and photographer, Elisa Bricker
9. Get Swept Away
“Have your getaway car set up early so you can take advantage of daylight. It makes a great prop for pictures (and your guests will love seeing it, too).” — Liz Banfield, lead photographer, Liz Banfield