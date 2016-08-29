Laguna Beach Star Dieter Schmitz Married Isabell Hiebl—And Lauren Conrad Was There

It's official: Dieter Schmitz and Isabell Hiebl are finally married. The Laguna Beach alum and his lady love said "I do" on Saturday, August 27, in a beachside wedding.

Big day today. 8/27/16 @dieterschmitz @isathebell #dizzy4schmitz A photo posted by Stephen Colletti (@stephencolletti) on Aug 27, 2016 at 5:40pm PDT

Cue "Come Clean" by Hilary Duff and proceed.

The two tied the knot at a hotel overlooking Monterey Bay in California, with Schmitz taking his classic black suit to the next level with a white boutonniere and Hiebl donning a gorgeous lace wedding dress. The lovebirds exchanged vows underneath a flower-covered ceremony arch.

Best day of my life becoming Mrs. Schmitz. #dizzy4schmitz A photo posted by Isabell Hiebl (@isathebell) on Aug 28, 2016 at 3:14pm PDT

RELATED: Naya Rivera Didn't "Switch Grooms" When Big Sean Ended Their Engagement

MTV diehards will remember Schmitz as being pals with Lauren Conrad and Stephen Colletti—both of whom were at his wedding—and for dating Jessica Smith—who was not. But Schmitz has since grown up, become a successful hotel manager in NYC, and found true love.

Chalk that up to the most appreciative husband ever.....#dizzy4schmitz A photo posted by dieterschmitz (@dieterschmitz) on Aug 28, 2016 at 2:46am PDT

"Still pinching myself to make sure this is reality. What an amazing night. @isathebell Schmitz I love you! #dizzy4schmitz," Schmitz wrote on Instagram after the grand occasion.

Still pinching myself to make sure this is reality. What an amazing night. @isathebell Schmitz I love you! #dizzy4schmitz A photo posted by dieterschmitz (@dieterschmitz) on Aug 28, 2016 at 8:29am PDT

RELATED: Ciara Gushes Over New Husband Russell Wilson: "Married Life Is the Best"

Conrad and Colletti were both in attendance, with the latter being a groomsman along with fellow co-stars Trey Phillips and Loren Polster. Talk about some mid-2000s nostalgia, huh?

Congrats to @dieterschmitz and @isathebell !!! We are so happy for you two!!! XOXO #dizzy4schmitz A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Aug 28, 2016 at 10:02am PDT

One proud groomsman. The German king scores himself a lovely Austrian queen. And all is well... #dizzy4schmitz @dieterschmitz A photo posted by Stephen Colletti (@stephencolletti) on Aug 28, 2016 at 9:04pm PDT

According to E! News, the couple has planned an epic honeymoon and will soon be jetting off to Bali, Australia, and Hong Kong to celebrate their newlywed status.