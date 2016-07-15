This is Kym Johnson's Biggest Wedding Planning Challenge

Kym Johnson and fiancé Robert Herjavec are in full wedding planning mode. The couple who got engaged in February are tying the knot in a garden ceremony later this summer and naturally, flowers would be an essential part of the decor.

In an exclusive video for People, the Dancing with the Stars pro admits that she is a fan of simple and classic designs. "I don't want it to be too full-on and crazy," Johnson says.

And while she favors a more toned-down floral aesthetic, it looks like her husband-to-be is on the opposide side of the debate. "The most challenging part of wedding planning has been the flowers – I want lots of flowers. Picking them is more of a Kym thing," explains Herjavec. And, in fact, Johnson has already made her choice when it comes to the wedding blooms—peonies and white roses, to match the all-white theme of the celebration.

Watch the video below for more details (and tips!) on their wedding.

