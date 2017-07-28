How to Keep Your Guests Cool At Your Summer Wedding

Summertime calls for an endless amount of outdoor weddings. But along with those longer days, breathtaking sunsets, and starry nights come some seriously blistering temperatures. And that’s not exactly a fun situation when you have a full face of makeup and a blowout... let alone if you’re a man in a suit. I just got back from a wedding in St. Louis, and while it was an incredible weekend under the sun and stars, it certainly was a scorcher.
Are you and your spouse-to-be planning on saying and celebrating your I Do's in the heat? Your all-dolled-up guests will appreciate (maybe even praise) you for providing a few things to help them stay cool under the blazing sun. Ice cold beverages, fans, personal water bottles, and more can keep everyone from searching for the nearest AC-filled establishment and let them party into the wee hours right alongside you two.
VIDEO: Five Ways to Cut Wedding Costs
Check out our list of some solid recommendations.
1. Godinger Dublin Ice Buckets
Let’s start with an obvious one: ice! Decorate the ends of your bar during cocktail hour with crystal Godinger Dublin Ice Buckets, the perfect accessory to any hot summer wedding.
$30
2. Crafthouse by Fortessa Ice Scoops
Once you get the buckets, add some scoops. Consider a couple of the Crafthouse by Fortessa Ice Scoops—just the right size to fill any glass, shaker or mixing glass quickly. Drain openings keep the water out of your drink and reduce unwanted dilution.
$20
3. The Paisley Box Game Over Drink Sleeves
For those brewski and soda-loving friends and family, fill a basket with a boatload of koozies, like The Paisley Box Game Over Drink Sleeves. They’ll be able to sip on their beverages without worrying about sweaty glasses or cans dripping on their clothes or place settings.
$24
4. Stadler Form Charly Little Fan
Guests will love taking breaks to cool off with this chic and compact Stadler Form Charly Little Fan in those corners where AC might not reach.
$145
5. OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop
Killer midnight snack idea? An ice cream sundae bar with all the fixins. Let guests dig into bowls of your favorite flavors with an OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop (or three). That non-slip grip cushion makes scooping a breeze, and bonus, the scoop doesn’t chip or discolor no matter how many times you put throw it in the dishwasher.
$15
6. Nostalgia Vintage Collection Snow Cone Cart
You can also go next-level with your midnight snack game and roll out the Nostalgia Vintage Collection Snow Cone Cart. Because “I don’t want a free snow cone” is a phrase no one has ever said.
$145
7. Old Dutch Party Tub
Or will your bars be more of a “serve yourself” setup? Get a timeless Old Dutch Party Tub and fill it to the brim with ice cubes and drinks to keep your crowd happy at the wedding and later, at home.
$45
8. Libbey Acapulco Pitcher, Set of 2
The Libbey Acapulco Pitcher is perfect for serving yours and your spouse-to-be’s signature cocktails, mixers, or filling with water on reception tables. Its classic design will make it a dinner-party staple for years to come.
$25
9. GoHome Palermo Wine Cooler
Serve chilled white wine to your guests with the GoHome Palermo Wine Cooler. Also good to know—marble is a trend that is probably never going anywhere. So it’ll sit as pretty in your newlywed home as it will next to the bar at the reception.
$78
10. Full Circle Home Daytripper Glass Water Bottle
Is your wedding weekend jampacked with activities outside? Add a Full Circle Home Daytripper Glass Water Bottle to guests’ welcome bags to help them stay hydrated all day long. The base is covered with soft silicone to minimize materials, and the bottle has a smart cap that closes with a click to save water from dirt and germs.
$17