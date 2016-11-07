The REAL Reason Kate Middleton Won’t Be a Bridesmaid at Pippa’s Wedding

Before you cry sibling rivalry, we want to set the record straight on why Kate Middleton won’t be a bridesmaid at her sister Pippa’s upcoming May 2017 wedding to James Matthews. According to Tom Sykes, who covers all things royalty for The Daily Beast, it’s simple (and much less exciting): because British tradition says so.

“British tradition dictates that bridesmaids should always be unmarried and should be younger than the bride; indeed, many aristocratic British brides have children as their bridesmaids,” he writes.

Though Kate and Pippa are super close (they’re just two years apart), we wouldn’t blame the bride-to-be if she were a bit thankful for this old-school tradition. When the Duchess is around, she tends to steal the limelight—albeit completely unintentionally—and Pippa’s big day should be all about Pippa. If we know Kate like we think we do, we wouldn’t be surprised if she were also somewhat relieved to be exempt because she wouldn’t want to upstage her little sis.

Not going to lie, though—we’re slightly bummed we won’t get to see Kate in a bridesmaid dress. But at least we’ll get to see her adorable children walk down the aisle. That’s right, Prince George and Princess Charlotte with be pageboy and flower girl. Talk about stealing the show!