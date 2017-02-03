Just Married: 7 Cool Wedding Getaway Cars

In His Shoes: “I would call myself a new traditionalist. I’m usually in army pants and an oxford shirt.”

Style Icon: “Cary Grant was pure class.”

For the Record: “I hate going to weddings in New York City. The last one was on Fifth Avenue. I was like, ‘great, I’m still here in New York, taking a taxi to a wedding.’”

Fantasy Wedding: “I would love to go to the wedding of Princess Grace and Prince Rainier III. I would take my small dog as my date and spend the after-party drinking vodka and lighting up the dance floor.”

Credits: Car, 1989 BMW E30 M3 from Classic Car Club of Manhattan; double-breasted tuxedo and accessories by The Black Tux; The Rita dress by Stone Fox Bride