Just Married: 7 Cool Wedding Getaway Cars

What do you get when you cross Stone Fox Bride, The Black Tux, and Time Inc.’s The Drive? A killer collection of classic Just Married cars adorned in pom poms, feathers, and flowers—plus a crew of smoking-hot automotive experts dressed in their Sunday best.
Meet the men behind the foxy car culture website and peruse some seriously cool getaway cars.
1. Eric Goeres, 44, General Manager
In His Shoes: “I would call myself a new traditionalist. I’m usually in army pants and an oxford shirt.”
Style Icon: “Cary Grant was pure class.”
For the Record: “I hate going to weddings in New York City. The last one was on Fifth Avenue. I was like, ‘great, I’m still here in New York, taking a taxi to a wedding.’”
Fantasy Wedding: “I would love to go to the wedding of Princess Grace and Prince Rainier III. I would take my small dog as my date and spend the after-party drinking vodka and lighting up the dance floor.”
Credits: Car, 1989 BMW E30 M3 from Classic Car Club of Manhattan; double-breasted tuxedo and accessories by The Black Tux; The Rita dress by Stone Fox Bride
2. Edouard Portelette, 43, SVP General Manager of the Foundry
In His Shoes: “If I’m feeling casual, denim sneakers and a Japanese sweatshirt. If I’m in a formal mood, a handmade shirt and jacket from Italy.
Style Icon: "Steve McQueen"
For the Record: “I loved my wedding. We got married in an old mansion in Connecticut—there was a lot of dancing to French house and Caribbean music and great Haitian-French food. At two in the morning, we hopped into a convertible Sebring Chrysler convertible and drove to a bed and breakfast.”
Fantasy Wedding: "Jim Morrison’s wedding to Rihanna. I would wear a bespoke tuxedo, take my wife as my date and spend the after party drinking good rum.”
Credits: Car, 1969 Porsche 911 from Classic Car Club of Manhattan; tan suit and accessories by The Black Tux; Anita caftan by Stone Fox Bride; pom pom garlands by Dana Haim
3. Josh Condon, 38, Deputy Editor
In His Shoes: “I’m preppy, but I also appreciate formal Neapolitan style.”
Style Icon: “Paul Newman.”
For the Record: “The best wedding I’ve ever been to was in an orange grove in Tel Aviv. There was no formal guest list: people came and went and invited their friends. We danced to house music and drank beer all night.”
Fantasy Wedding: “F. Scott Fitzgerald's wedding to Zelda. I would wear a double-breasted Harris tweed suit and take my wife as my date. I’d spend the after party trying to sneak a peek into everyone’s notebooks.”
Credits: Car, 1988 Toyota FJ; Black Watch Tartan Tuxedo by The Black Tux and editor’s own accessories; The Astrid skirt by Honor for Stone Fox Bride
4. Max Goldberg, 26, Assistant Editor
Style Icon: “I don’t know what that is.”
For the Record: “My brother’s wedding was very sweet. It was at a resort in Maine during the last weekend of the season so we could do whatever we wanted. The night before he got married, all the guests skinny dipped in Sebago Lake until 6 a.m.”
Fantasy Wedding: “Paul Newman to Kate Hudson. I would take my girlfriend, Connie, and wear a dark suit with random hints of camo for no reason. I’d spend the after party riding dirt bikes.”
Credits: Car: 2015 Lamborghini Huracan from Classic Car Club of Manhattan; Rose Shawl Collar Tuxedo by The Black Tux; The Coco Slip dress by Stone Fox Bride
5. Michael Spinelli, 47, Executive Video Producer
In His Shoes: “My style is sort of ‘aging failed punk rock.'”
Style Icon: “Jack Black.”
For the Record: “The worst wedding I’ve ever been to was at a beach club in New Rochelle. I was trying to impress my new girlfriend but my friend Ned Flanagan got pretty toasted and tried to stab my prime rib with his steak knife. My girlfriend was so freaked out she said; ‘I never want to see any of your friends again’.”
Fantasy Wedding: “Nick and Nora from The Thin Man. I would wear pinstripes and a pocket watch, take Barbara Stanwyck as my date and spend the after party drinking martinis on a train to Chicago.”
Credits: Car: 2016 McLaren 570S from Classic Car Club of Manhattan; Low Cut Tuxedo Vest, pants, and accessories by The Black Tux; The Lucinda dress by Stone Fox Bride
6. Mike Guy, 44, Editor In Chief
In His Shoes: “Thoughtfully casual. I usually just wear jeans, boots, and whatever shirt is closest to my hand when I open the closet.”
Style Icon: “What’s that?”
For the Record: “I got so drunk at my friend’s wedding once that the groom stopped speaking to me for three years.”
Fantasy Wedding: “Shirley Muldowney to Steve McQueen. I would take both my daughters as my date, wear a Slayer T-shirt and spend the after party drawing unicorns on the walls with crayon.”
Credits: Car: 1966 Chevy C10 from Classic Car Club of Manhattan; Charcoal suit and accessories by The Black Tux; The Jill dress by Stone Fox Bride; shoes by Imagine Vince Camuto
7. Will Sabel Courtney, 30, Senior Editor
In His Shoes: “I used to have zero style. But now I’m aware that colors sometimes clash. I mostly just wear jeans and flannels.”
Style Icon: “Eddie Vedder. Because he always looks like he doesn’t give a crap.”
For the Record: “I used to be a wedding DJ, and once on a whim, played Bruce Springsteen's Rosalita. It slayed. Everyone started jumping around.”
Fantasy Wedding: “Alexander Hamilton and Hillary Clinton. I would wear an outfit made of crushed velvet, take my girlfriend Blair as my date and spend the after party trying to keep her from ogling Alexander.”
Credits: Car: 2002 Jaguar XJR 100; Velvet Jacket Tuxedo and accessories by The Black Tux; The Glenda dress by Stone Fox Bride; dream catcher by Electric Love
Additional credits:
Photography: Bon Jane
Models: Anastasia Klaffert and Pearl Veldwijk
Hair: Amalia Moscoso, Natalia Michele, and Secret Volume
Makeup: Carly Giglio for Stila Cosmetics
Flowers: Aurora Botanica
Prop Stylist: Cooper Vasquez
Stylists: Paulina Castro Ogando and Brice Pattison