Joe Biden Officiates Same-Sex Marriage of Two White House Staffers at His Home

Monday, August 1, was a very special day in Washington, D.C. for two very lucky guys. In addition to having found their soulmate in each other, Joe Mahshie and Brian Mosteller had the honor of being married by an extra legit officiant: Joe Biden.

Yes, the Vice President of the United States conducted his first-ever wedding for the couple at 4 p.m. yesterday, reminding everyone just how much of an LGBT ally he is.

Don't forget that the 73-year-old publicly endorsed same-sex marriage back in 2012.

"Proud to marry Brian and Joe at my house," Biden tweeted. "Couldn't be happier, two longtime White House staffers, two great guys."



Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, echoed her husband's sentiments, tweeting: "Love is love!"



According to BuzzFeed News, VPOTUS obtained a temporary certification from the District of Columbia to perform the small ceremony attended by family members.

Mahshie is a trip coordinator for First Lady Michelle Obama while Mosteller works closely with President Barack Obama as the director of Oval Office operations.

Geez, we're going to miss the Bidens...