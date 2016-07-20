Jade Port's Romantic Beach Wedding in Mexico Will Leave You Speechless

For Jade Port, The Hills’s Whitney Port’s sister, and now husband Brett Robbins, it all started with a love letter. Yes, an actual love letter that Port wrote him saying she wasn’t going to let him go. That was when they became “official.”

The couple had met their freshman year at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. “He likes to say that he knew immediately that it was love at first sight and he knew from the beginning. But for me, I think it took a little more time,” says Port.

Last April, the couple went on a romantic trip to Laguna Beach and before heading to Port’s family house in LA, they went for a hike in the Pacific Palisades. This is where, to Port’s surprise, Robbins got down to one knee, pulled out a cushion-cut sparkler with diamond-encrusted band, and asked her to marry him.

“I was shaking and I think the first thing I said was, is this a joke? He was obviously like ‘No.’"

They didn’t start wedding planning until five months later. “We just took the summer to enjoy. We moved into a new house and we were putting wedding planning a little off to the side. I feel like everyone starts to plan so early on that they don’t actually get those moments to say, wow, we’re engaged let’s just live in the moment.”

The venue

The couple knew they wanted to have a destination wedding since the Ports live in California and Robbins’s family was in Chicago. So they decided to go for a “neutral” place that they had already visited together a few times. The choice was easy—the beautiful Hacienda’s Beach Club and Residences in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Located on the idyllic Medano Beach, the luxurious resort boasts beautiful views of the ocean.

“I wanted it to be a very relaxed, laid back, beach vibe,” says Port. To help her plan it, she enlisted the help of her sister Ashley.

The ceremony, attended by 165 of the couple’s friends and relatives, took place on the beach, and the reception—in the resort’s restaurant Hacienda Coccina that opens to a pool. “We had these amazing string lights and bright, fun colors with lots of candles. It was very romantic.”

The dress

Unlike many brides, it actually didn’t take countless appointments and hundreds of dresses to find THE one.

“I love Pronovias. I had a couple of dresses in mind from their collection that I really wanted to try on. They actually sent me a few dresses at my home in Chicago,” says Jade.

The winner was a stunning mermaid illusion neck gown with a beautiful train and lace detailing.

“I put it on my body and it took my breath away.”

Instead of a veil, Jade opted for a gorgeous diamond headpiece (by Pronovias) that she wore as a headband.

“I think the reason I decided not to do the veil is because I just felt that it would’ve fancied up the wedding a little bit, and I still wanted to keep it with that California beach vibe,” she explains.

The bridal party

As you’ve probably figured out by now, Jade was a very laid back bride. Need more proof? She let her bridesmaids choose their outfits. Her sister Whitney put her design background to work and came up with a color palette of different blues, pinks, and greens. Then all of her 11 bridesmaids picked dresses in these shades.

“Whitney was in a green, peach, and yellow alice + olivia dress. Everyone was in something different but they all looked amazing together,” says Port.

Her husband Brett sported a custom navy suit from Chicago’s Avant boutique, no tie, and brown Gucci loafers that he wore without socks.

The décor

“I really wanted it to have a romantic, beach-y vibe with a lot of candles. Palm leaves were also a big thing during the wedding,” explains Port.

Half of the tables at the reception had palm leave runners going across and the other half had palm leaves under the plates.

The chuppah, which Port says was her favorite thing at the wedding, had a customized macramé piece hung across its front.

“We basically just had some palm leaves, greenery, and some flowers over it. It was so simple but it was so beyond perfect.

Photos by Dino Gomez